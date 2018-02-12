“A Very Emo Valentine’s Night” this Wednesday in Riverwest

This Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, Voodoo Honey Presents “A Very Emo Valentine’s Night.”

“In the spirit of Riverwest’s Valentine’s Day sadness,” acts will cover songs from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Linkin Park, Fallout boy and more.

During the set, performances will feature live music from multiple artist: Aram Feriants, Reggie Bordeauz, Jake Diaz, Benjamin Preuss, Matty Jay, and Quinten Farr. Vocalist B-Free, Fernando Arias, Yaseem Daniel, ZED KENZO, and Mario Betancourt Lanza will also be featured during the night.

The show will begin at 9:00pm at Company Brewing at 735 East Center Street.

Tickets are 10$ at the door.