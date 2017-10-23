Fall Trends On a Budget

It’s October, boys and girls, the best month to marathon scary movies and indulge in candy corn. The leaves are changing into beautiful colors, creepy vibes are pouring back into our systems, and you’re ready to fill your shopping cart with the best seasonal items. I know what you’re thinking, you need to hit the stores to get your fair share of the splendor! We agree, and it’s all fun and games until you open your wallet, and my, oh my, do the real horrors begin.

Say hello to an affordable dark lip!

Which fall color is your go to shade? A deep purple, a berry red, a rich orange? Perhaps a unique mixture of them all? This season, try drenching your lips with NYX EPIC INK LIP DYE in any vibrant dark color of your choice! Find it on nyxcostemtics.com For only $7 a tube!

Get some candles to spice up your night…

Fall gives us the best things—pumpkin pies, warm marshmallows, crispy leaves, apple cider, maple candies—so why not convert them into delicious aromas? Pumpkin Spice Pure Soy Candle by the The Dancing Wick is the perfect scent for a cozy night in. Find it on Etsy for as low as $10!

The perfect boots?

There are the bright tans, the wine shades, the dark greens. The fall shoe collections are endless, and if you’re a beginner, try opting for something simple but classic: if you’re ready to trade your everyday black boots for a warmer color, try out some short burgundy-colored suede boots to complete your daily look. Find these Side-Zip Chunky Heel Booties on Charlotte Russe for $21.59!

Sip, sip, sip!

The season calls for warm beverages, and we all need that perfect mug for our morning coffee or tea. There are tons of choices in the stores that’ll catch your eye, but what better way to drown our morning caffeine than by drinking it through the season’s finest symbol: colorful leaves. Find the autumnal designed mug it on Pier1 Imports for only $5.18!

Snuggle up with some fuzzy feet!

Stay off the cold floor this season by shielding your feet with some cute cozy characters! These adorable burgundy owl socks come in different colors, with different animals. Take your pick! Make sure to keep your toes warm this season with Chenille Cozy Socks for Women for only $5.00 on Old Navy.

Scarves, glorious scarves!

You’ve got your favorite, I’ve got mine. Texture up your cozy attire by bundling up with a light-weight, chocolate colored scarf for the crispy weather. You can pair it with all of your beloved ensembles. Find the Mocha Knit Infinity Scarf for $5.99 on Zulily.