Flume’s Summerfest fan waited all night in the pouring rain to see him perform and give them a great night. Fans were decked out in rain jackets or others were just completely soaked from the late night rain, but they still stayed late into the night for the show.

Flume, or Harley Edward Streten, is a 25-year-old from Australia who has been making his way up the charts around the world with his with his electronica music. Taking his name from the song Flume by Wisconsin native Bon Iver, Flume has been releasing music and topping charts since he released his first studio album in 2012. He released his second album, Skin in 2016, receiving a Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2017.

His show in Milwaukee lived up to the hype, making the crowd dance as he DJed from his glass cube on stage. Flume’s Summerfest show gave fans a time to forget about the rain and just dance.

To find out more about Flume, listen to is music or see his tour schedule, click here.

