You don’t have to see the first film to see Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. II. But, it’s a definite must see if you like sarcastic jokes, action sequences paired with an eighties soundtrack and Baby Groot.

For starters, the movie despite being made in the contemporary age, was so quintessentially eighties from the music to the dialogue and even some of the jokes. Rather than detract from the film it made it even more endearing, with references to classic sitcoms and a cameo from David Hasselhoff. All in all though, the film proves its more than just some sarcastic lines and sexual innuendos, it’s emotionally griping and poignantly relatable.

The first time we see the Guardians they’re preparing to battle some creature and protect the special batteries of the Sovereign race. As the attack takes place, the camera follows not the Guardians capable of fighting but Baby Groot as he dances to Mr. Blue Sky. His little shuffle will tug at your heartstrings.

The scene, to put it simply, is spectacular. As the music surges and Groot dances, we see for the first time just how flawlessly the Guardians work together, even if there are a few arguments along the way, they simultaneously battle the beast and protect Groot as he wanders around the battle site.

To be honest, Tyler Bates, the composer for the film did an amazing job not just with this first scene, but with the entire score and overall soundtrack. The impactful music turned battle scenes into dance numbers and made up for the occasional less than stellar dialogue.

That’s not to say the dialogue was all bad. Like the first movie it was hysterical with jokes bordering on inappropriate with just enough thinly veiled sarcasm to have the entire audience laughing. At times though it struggled to go beyond surface level, though this is in part to the characters themselves.

Unlike other Marvel characters, the Guardians don’t try and play nice, they’re reckless and brutally honest. Sometimes, with the relationship of Peter and Rocket, they’re out right mean to each other. They’re also incredibly relatable.

Despite the dialogue, Chris Pratt gave a great performance as Peter Quill aka Star Lord. Amidst his arrogance and sexual innuendos, Pratt proved he can make even comedies emotional with a tear jerk performance as he (Star Lord) contemplates his own humanity and morality.

If Star Lord doesn’t bring you to tears, then Michael Rooker as Yondu will as he struggles to cope with his past mistakes and provide for Peter.

Underneath it all there’s a message or several messages. One, despite someone’s bravado (Rocket, Star Lord, Yondu, Drax and Gamora) they’re actually fiercely loyal and loving creatures who would do anything for their family.

Two, family isn’t always blood, family is the people who look out for you, protect you and who, despite your rude remarks, love you unconditionally, not because they need you to take over the galaxies.

Three, nothing will ever be as cute as Baby Groot.

Guardians of The Galaxy is officially in theatres May 5, with a promise of a third film to come. And if sarcastic jokes and amazing jokes aren’t enough to tempt you, Kurt Russel’s glorious locks are a must see.