Halloween is just around the corner, and many of us can admit that much of our search history is filled with costume inquiries and tutorials. While diversity is embraced on holidays like this, some may argue that throwing on bunny ears and lingerie isn’t cutting it anymore. So, here are just a few examples of sexy Halloween costumes that people actually wear, but probably shouldn’t.

Children’s TV/Movie Characters

Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, Bambi, SpongeBob, Olaf, Cookie Monster, and Donald Duck are just a few examples. Talk about a ruined childhood.

Jigsaw

No matter how much people try to make this look sexy, I will never not think of a creepy little dude on a tricycle. Plus, looking good while horrendously murdering people doesn’t make the experience any better.

Where’s Waldo

I mean, go for it if you think it’ll help you get found faster.

Nun

There are so many more varieties of this costume than I even knew about. God, help us.

Bacon and Pizza

Out of all the foods that can possibly look sexy on someone’s body, pizza and bacon are not it.

Baby

Do I even need to explain this one??? On a scale of 1 to 10 on wrongness, this is about an 86.

Condiments. Condiments of any sort.

Whoever decided to sexualize bottles of liquids, please rethink your life. That is all.

Ebola nurse

Out of all the weirdest things to sexualize, this costume takes the cake. (She would definitely catch it in this outfit, by the way).

If dressing sexy is your thing this Halloween, I support you. But I also highly encourage you to choose a costume that is *not* on this list.