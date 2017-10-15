Most of us in the country have probably heard the news of Hugh Hefner’s death on September 27, 2017. Hugh Hefner was the man that launched the Playboy Magazine and enterprises. Many have mourned his death including a handful of celebrities like Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, and Nancy Sinatra.

While others revisit the controversy over his iconic ‘self’. Some feel Hefner was a pioneer in the sexual revolution for women, while some people feel like he was rather a pioneer for the sexual revolution through the eyes of heterosexual men.

Even some of his own models and playmates have spoken up about the issues revolving around Hefner. Holly Madison, one of Hefner’s previous girlfriends, has spoken up about the conditions and treatment she experienced in the Playboy Mansion.

Keeping your views in mind of Hugh Hefner, it has been in the news that Jared Leto will be starring as Hefner in an upcoming film. According to the Washington Times (Ernst, 2017), the producer Bret Ratner has owned the rights to Hefner’s life story since 2015 and feels sure that actor Jared Leto will successfully portray Hefner. Ratner also mentioned that Leto stated “‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’” (Ernst, 2017).

No specifics have been said yet about the movie other than it will be a biopic. Leto has shown a huge interest in playing Hefner and has started his research into the life of the “controversial” man. Based on Leto’s history of delving deep into his roles this film could possibly show to be a success. Or could it be a bust?

Could it possibly be too controversial of a production, glorifying a man who to some was anything but a feminist? A film that could erase the perspective of the women who worked in his enterprise? Or will the film explore the controversy and delve into the different layers of Hefner? Will this movie simply be another production’s attempt creating a successful film about the adult industry that very few have reached?

To my readers, my question is what do you believe about this upcoming biopic? Do you think it is a wonderful idea or disgraceful?

Hugh Hefner and Jared Leto Image From Variety.com Credited to Rex/Shutterstock