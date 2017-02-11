How to Celebrate Galentine’s Day This Year

Galentine’s Day is exactly what it sounds like; it’s Valentine’s Day but for you and your gal pals. Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, was first seen celebrating this holiday in the 22nd episode of Parks and Recreation. February 13th is a day for girlfriends, mothers, coworkers, sisters, and BFFs; a day when they leave their significant others at home and celebrate each other, breakfast style.

“Oh, it’s only the best day of the year,” says Knope. “Ladies celebrating ladies.”

According to Knope, it’s like Lilith Fair, an all-female-led concert tour in the early 90s, but minus the angst and plus frittatas.

To help you have the best Galentine’s Day ever, here’s some things to include in your celebration!

Gifts are not required, but it’s always fun to give and get a little something. What Knope got her gal pals were a bouquet of hand-crocheted flower pens, a mosaic portrait of each of their faces made from the crushed bottles of their favorite diet sodas, and personalized, 5,000-word essays of why they are all so awesome. Knope’s gists tend to be elaborate. Check out this Galentine’s Day 2017 Gift Guide here too.

You’re going to need something tasty to eat while you all sit around and gossip, tell stories, drink the tears of your enemies, or whatever girls like to do these days. The ladies of Pawnee can be seen enjoying frittatas, an Italian dish made with fried beaten eggs, similar to a Spanish omelet. Some great places to get some includes Simple Café, Highlands Café, Beans & Barley, and even Starbucks and Colectivo Coffee.

When it comes to food, Knope would also highly suggest waffles. My waffle location recommendations include Ma Fischer’s, Café Benelux, Café Hollander, and Wolf Peach. Also, try Café at the Plaza for the best chicken and waffles you’ll ever have and The Original Pancake House for seven different kinds of gloriously thick waffles.

So why celebrate Galentine’s Day? As Knope never fails to re mind us, “Hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries.” This, basically, means that your gal pals are there for you when you need them. They get you. They either give you a shoulder to cry on or make you cry from laughing. Just like a significant other, they should be reminded of how important they are to you.