How to Travel Cheap: Your Guide to Seeing the World

Travel Bug

Save your money.

Paris. London. Spain. Puerto Rico. Seattle. New York City. Boston. Where to?

This world is full of possibilities.

This world is full of places to see and people to meet.

Let’s make it happen.

Put down the coffee.

Drop that new shirt.

Don’t buy the Chipotle.

Ask yourself, is it worth it?

My specialty is to compare everything I buy to the cost of a hostel in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland is a big dream of mine. I imagine what it would be like there— giant green hills I could roll down, strong accents I would never get tired of hearing, and the beautiful culture the people of Dublin praise. I want to sit in one of those pubs and meet a wise old man. Desperately. Keep craving your dreams.

Think of your dream before spending the money

Booking a flight or simply talking about road tripping to Colorado with some old friends is worth more than any latte, piece of clothing, or bite to eat. Traveling is what gives you sanity. Perspective. Appreciation. Dreams. Traveling is everything and will always be everything.

Think in advance and use your resources.

Preferably, I love to use skyscanner.com to book any of my flights. This website uses where you’re traveling from, where you traveling to, and when you want to travel to find the cheapest flight for you. This website searches through several airlines. It shares the cheapest month when to travel for each place you desire to be. Along with this resource, I like to search through Southwest Airline and compare what I find on skyscanner.com. Southwest doesn’t charge a separate fee for your bags, unlike many other airlines. I believe that Southwest is the way to go for a cheap traveler like myself.

I don’t like to stay at hotels when I travel. It depends on your preferences, but I prefer using Airbnb, any hostel or a campsite. It’s more personalized. You are embedded in the place your visiting.

www.hipcamp.com

www.airbnb.com

www.hostelworld.com

Whenever I’m bored I search through the provided websites and pick places I would like to stay when I do travel!

Travel in groups. You could easily split an Airbnb with groups of friends traveling to any part of the world. Are you willing to comprise your comfort? Travel at odd hours of the night— the flights are usually cheaper then. No hotels unless you find a major deal. Be cheap if you have to be. It will be worth it. There are so many different possibilities.

Make sure to send me a postcard.