Trailer for the IT remake looks promising for fans of original

The 2017 remake of Stephen King’s horror classic, It has released the first glimpses of horror as Bill Skarsgård fills Tim Curry’s shoes as the freaky and unsettling clown named Pennywise.

Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard is a member of the Loser’s Club, a group of kids all scarred by the same clown and who band together because of their horrific experiences with It. Set in a small town called Derry, Maine. The story starts after one of the member’s of the Loser’s Club looses his brother to It.

The movie, which is based off a novel by Stephen King, was first adapted in 1990, and created a cult following and also started the bad rep for clowns everywhere.

The 2017 trailer starts with a boy following a paper boat his brother had made for him down the street, and after running into a construction sign, panics as his boat floats into a gutter. Trying to see if his boat is savable, the orange eyes of Pennywise the clown show up and the boy and his boat disappear.

Enter the Loser’s club, a group of kids just being kids in a town that seems picture perfect. The voice over of the amount of missing people, including missing kids, set up a sinister feeling that only gets worse as a young boy watching the infamous red balloon float across a classroom without any adults noticing.

When children start to realize they are all terrorized by the same clown, they band together to figure out how to stop it, but not before the clown scares them more.

People who haven’t seen the classic would still appreciate the mind-game style horror of It, which seems to be less pop-up scares and more unsettling horror. The official release date for the remake is Sept. 8.

Watch the trailer for yourself here.