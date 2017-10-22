Last minute Halloween costumes inspired by “The Office”

With Halloween on a Tuesday this year, you’re probably all gearing up for Halloween parties for the weekend before. Despite the lack of time and money we all have as college students, who probably all have to work on Halloween anyway, we need not fret. NBC’s hit comedy mockumentary “The Office” is the perfect place to find information for those simple, lazy, or last-minute costumes you need to whip up. Inspired by the show’s 5 spoopy Halloween episodes, here is a last minute, helpful Halloween costume guide brought to you by our favorite characters from “The Office”.

Animals

You can never go wrong throwing on some ears, a tail, and 6 whiskers drawn on with some eyeliner. Get inspired by Pam, Angela, and Phyllis’s cat/kitten costumes (S2E5), Angela’s mouse costume (S8E5), Erin’s puppy costume (S9E5), or Dwight’s pig nose (S9E5)! If you have the money, but no time, you can easily find a one-piece costume like Oscar’s dinosaur/the electoral college costume (S9E5) or Angela’s penguin costume (S7E6). Angela is really killing it with the animal costumes.

Pop Culture

Halloween is a great time to reflect on the pop culture events that happened during the past year. For example, in 2008 Creed, Dwight, and Kevin all dressed as the joker from “The Dark Knight” (S5E6). I have a feeling we’ll see a lot of Wonder Woman and Pennywise costumes this year. Since we are a lazy bunch reading this, I’d say we’d be at about Kevin’s level of commitment to these. To be fair, he was up since 4 a.m. working on his face.

Nothing is easier than dressing up in normal work attire and saying you are a character who also dresses in normal work attire. Get inspired by Ryan, grab a fun tie and suspenders, and go as Gordon Gekko from “Wall Street” (S5E6). Not to be confused with the gecko from the Geico commercials, Kelly.

You could also win any contest for the scariest costume by going as a Politician. Robert Lipton and Angela go as Ronald and Nancy Regan (S9E5), but I think we all know who people are being this year. Let’s make Halloween great again!

Kevin goes as director Michael Moore one year. His reasoning? “The statement that I’m making, Oscar, is that I kind of look like Michael Moore.” (S7E6) Hey, if you already look like someone then your costume is pretty much being done for you. I look like Daria and already have her exact outfit in my closet. Insert monotone voice and love for punk rockers and books here.

You can’t really go wrong by dressing up as a movie character. Keep it simple by throwing on a hoodie and a beanie and go as Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad” like Ryan (S8E5). The same basic outfit goes for Todd from “Bojack Horseman”, voiced by Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman. Same guy, multiple costume possibilities.

Kevin’s Charlie Brown costume is pretty solid (S9E5). If you can’t find the classic Charlie Brown shirt with the black zigzag pattern on it, just buy a yellow shirt and get going with that sharpie. Go even further and wear Charlie Brown’s ghost costume in “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” by cutting a bunch of holes in a sheet and carry a rock.

Classics

Ah, the classics. So simple and timeless. Whatever happened to throwing a sheet over your head and being the cutest little ghost in town? We’ve got Darryl as Dracula (S7E6), Creed as a mummy(S7E6), Phyllis as a witch(S6E8), Toby, Kelly, and Gabe in spandex skeleton onesies (S8E5), Stanly as the Creature from the Black Lagoon (S5E6), and Erin a hideous monster (S7E6). Any of these costumes can be put together a second.

Go to any Walmart, Goodwill, Dollar Tree, or Walgreens to find a cape, vampire teeth, witch hat, gauze, or mask. All great ideas for when you want to dress up but have to give a presentation the same day.

“I’m not much of a costume guy”

Your significant other is dragging you to parties you don’t want attend, you’ve never been much of a costume guy, or you suck and hate Halloween. Yeah, I said it. Whatever the case, you need to be something but with the lowest amount of effort possible. Can’t have people thinking you like fun. Whatever, I’m over it. Jim has you covered though.

You’ve got 3-hole-punch Jim (S2E5). You can have him either way. Plain white Jim or 3-hole-punch. Just stick 3 black dots on your button up, and you’re ready to go.

Embrace your Jim-like self and write “book” on your face (S6E8). You are now Facebook. One of the most famous forms of social media the world has ever seen, and all you have to do is make sure you don’t write in backward in the mirror.

Get a name tag and write Dave on it (S5E6). You’re Dave. The possibilities are limitless with this one. You don’t even have to be Dave. Be Steve, Beyoncé, Voldemort, your weird neighbor, Brian, who is kind of nice, but you still don’t really want to be his friend. Doesn’t matter. If it’s on your name tag, you are now them. You can be Jim! It can even be your own name. What a time to be alive.

You don’t have to wear the whole costume for people to know you’re Popeye. Jim just held the pipe (S7E6). How could you not get that he is Popeye?

Personal Favorites

Unless your boss is super hip, probably don’t go as a sexy version of your HR rep. Although, Nellie’s sexy Toby costume was something to be admired (S9E5).

Creed as Himself (S9E5). Creed comes to work in a blood-stained shirt, unaware that it was Halloween. That was really good timing, indeed. Just wear a white shirt and have a pal splatter some red paint on you. That’s both easy and fun.

Not a Halloween episode, but find a purple bandana and go as Michael Scott as Prison Mike (S3E9). Look online or visit your local prison to learn more about gruel sandwiches and dementors and impress your friends!

Protesting the costume contest in which the prize was a coupon book advertised as having a $40,000 retail value, Oscar went as a “rational consumer,” uninterested by the prize that was only really worth a couple hundred dollars (S7E6). He basically went as himself to make a point. Be warned though, because he ended up winning that contest. According to Creed, it was the best Edward James Olmos costume he’d ever seen. Like, scary good.

There you have it, guys and ghouls! Simple doesn’t have to be boring, and Halloween doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. There is no longer an excuse not to get spoopy this Halloween! Have fun! Dress up! Be safe!