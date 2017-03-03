Lorde’s new song is the breakup anthem we didn’t know we needed

The wait is finally over. Lorde hasn’t realized much music since her first album “Pure Heroine” in 2013. Four years later and we finally have our newest Lorde single, “Green Light” and it’s showing us a grown-up adult Lorde who has been through a heartbreak herself.

What “Green Light” also gives us is a new anthem for all the girls with the broken hearts. Throughout the song, Lorde sings about a love that was lost and how she is coming back from it. Multiple lines in the song bring forth strong feelings of anger, showing how this breakup or end of a relationship didn’t go well.

Despite the dance beat, the song is actually very deep. It isn’t about being free of the relationship… just yet. The song is about the part in your life, right after a breakup where you know you have to move on. Where you know that you have to say goodbye and give them their things back, even if you’re not ready.

The chorus of the song starts off, “’Cause honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go, I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it.” You’ll get your things and you’ll do the typical breakup stuff, but inside, you’re not ready to move on. You know you have to, but for now, you don’t.

Lorde’s new song, despite being a breakup anthem, is, in all honesty, inspiring to girls who have been told that they are not loved anymore or that their significant other has already moved on. In the music video, Lorde is seen leaning out the window of a moving car, and she seems so carefree. But what she seems to be saying out loud to the world is, “I’m not over this breakup. I didn’t move on right away. This is life.” She looks free, but she isn’t.

For anyone who has been through a bad breakup, the lyrics in the songs speak volumes. The feeling of being hurt, of wanting to be free, but also hoping that you’ll get back together. You want to get rid of the pain and the heartache, but you can’t let go. You want to so badly, but the memories and the feelings that were just present are still there.

The music video itself would seem like a carefree, have fun type song. What really brings this song to the heart are the lyrics. It’s relatable. It’s real.

Lorde is no longer a teenager and her music is truly showing that.