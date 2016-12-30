Man starts a Go-Fund Me Page to Protect Betty White from the 2016 Celebrity Curse.

A fundraiser campaign has been started to protect fan-favorite actress, Betty White, from the curse of 2016, which has claimed stars such as David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Prince, George Michael, and recently Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

The Go Fund Me page creator, Demetrios Hrysikos wrote that he planned to personally protect Betty White himself, saying that he would go to her and keep her save from 2016. So far that page has raised over $8,000 by 725 people in two days. If White denies his services as her body guard until Jan. 1, 2017, Hrysikos said he would donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theatre instead.

While some believe the page is a total scam, others are defending the page for the humor it brings after so many tragic losses this year.

“Please stay alive,” one donator said in regards to Betty White, “We lost too much.”

Other donators are praising Hrysikos for his idea to raise funds for the arts, which are usually the first programs to be reduced or cut.

“As someone who donated, I would like to stress that this is a real fundraising effort that will go to a good cause,” one commenter said in response to the negative comments left by those who believe the page is a scam.

Hrysikos told the L.A. Times that 2016 had taken so many talented people that he hopes the theatre will help inspire youth members to step up and be inspired by the legacies left behind by mentors such as Betty White herself.

“Betty White is America’s grandma!” a donator said on the page and said she hopes White will be around for many more years.

The “Golden Girls” actress is known for her many roles in both classics such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as pop-culture features, such as her role in the comedy, the Proposal, as well as her guest spot in “That 70’s Show.” The 94-year-old personality has not commented on the page or on the 2016 curse.

Photo Credit: Photo by Rick Floyd/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images