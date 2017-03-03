Memphis May Fire to Perform at The Rave, March 9

Memphis May Fire’s spring headlining tour will be rocking The Rave on Thursday March 9. The March of Madness Tour features support from blessthefall, The Color Morale, Sylar and Bad Seed Rising and general admission tickets are on sale for $19.

Memphis May Fire is a post-hardcore band hailing from Dallas, Texas. Their latest release, “This Light I Hold,” and the title track displays guest vocals from Jacoby Shaddix (of Papa Roach). Their releases stem from themes of hope and compassion within a world that tests individuality and self-worth. “Unconditional,” the band’s fifth release, was #4 on the Billboard 200, and #1 on Billboard’s Rock, Independent and Hard Music charts. In just over a decade, Memphis May Fire has built a solid fanbase, and are eager to see what the future holds.

Blessthefall are an energetic metalcore band paving the way through the scene. Their 5th studio album, “To Those Left Behind” features darker themes of life such as betrayal and revenge. However, these elements still are surrounded by a hopeful undertone. The band prides itself on their dynamic tracks, and the fact that they can share their message by touring on the global level.

The Color Morale are also a harder rock band, and infuse these elements with emotional cores and chugging guitar riffs. The band is extremely passionate in their relatability and in “strengthening each other through the common bonds of brokenness, suffering and a hope for redemption.”

Sylar is a young nu metal band hailing from Queens, NY. Their songs feature lots of preproduction, while still holding true to heavier rock roots.

The band has worked with one of the genre’s influential artists, Caleb Shomo (Attack

Attack!, Beartooth) in production of their 2013 release “Deadbeat.” Since then, the band has signed to Hopeless records, and released two albums as well.

Bad Seed Rising is another band that is new to the scene, but are eager to make their presence known. Their energetic rock tracks feature melodic choruses mixed with hard hitting guitar riffs and rhythms. This balances out some of the softer, somewhat theatrical aspects as well. The band released their debut album “Awake in Color” in Sept. 2016.

Click here for a Spotify playlist featuring the 5 bands on the tour. Click here to purchase tickets.