#MeToo

This hashtag is being posted as a status update all over social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, since Sunday.

The hashtag is being used by men and women across the globe to indicate being a victim of sexual harassment or assault.

It was started when Actress Alyssa Milano first tweeted #MeToo in support of her former co-star Rose McGowan, after the news of Harvey Weinstein broke.

McGowan has recently spoken out about her alleged rape by Weinstein shortly after her appearance in the movie “Scream.”

Weinstein is being accused by many actresses and women in the film industry of sexual harassment and assault. Some notable names accusing him are McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette and Ashley Judd.

Reports have stated that Weinstein would invite the women to his room where he would then make sexual advances and inappropriate requests.

It has been discovered that Weinstein had been paying some victims to keep their stories out of the press.

The #MeToo is being used as a platform for people to share their own experiences, which helps give the full magnitude of the problem.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks made towards a person. Sexual assault is any sexual contact or behavior performed or done without consent from all parties involved.

In America, there is on average 321,500 victims of sexual assault a year, according to RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization. Also, sexual harassment and assault can happen to all genders, but females are more likely to experience it.

At UWM, there are resources available to anyone that experiences sexual harassment or assault. There are mandatory reporters and some confidential on campus.

Some confidential offices on campus are The Dean of Students, the Title IX Coordinator Equality/Diversity Services and the Women’s Resource Office. The mandatory reporters do include the UWM Police and University Housing.

For more information about campus resources for sexual assault and harassment please visit: http://uwm.edu/sexual-assault/