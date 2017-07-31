It’s that dreaded time of the month… Netflix is taking away from fan favorites, but don’t worry some other great titles are coming! What are you going to binge watch before it leaves? Here are some top titles that are leaving in August.

10 Things I Hate About You will always be a rom-com favorite, so grab your girlfriends and a glass of wine because this one is leaving August 1 st .

The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Hey now, hey now this is not what dreams are made of. When this Disney hit came to Netflix it was hands down one of the most exciting moments for all of us 2000's Disney fans. Sing along one last time because this one is also leaving August 1st.

On August 4th say goodbye to Superbad. This hilarious comedy written by Seth Rogen will leave us laughing for a long time.

Dope was a breakout hit in 2015 so take some time to watch before it leaves on August 10th.

American Dad! seasons 1-4 are leaving us August 15th.

For all those literature fans out there, To Kill a Mockingbird, is leaving August 15th. Guess we will just have to sit down and actually read the novel instead.

The series Revenge, is scheduled to leave August 28th. Check out this drama packed show before it leaves too soon.

While we will be mourning the losses of these great hits, Netflix is doing their best to bring more hits to binge for months. Here is everything coming this August!

A Cinderella Story hits Netflix August 1 st . If you’re not like me and already own this on DVD, this could be extremely exciting for you. Who doesn’t love Chad Michael Murray, and some Hillary Duff? Who needs Lizzie McGuire when we have this!

Everyone loves a good Johnny Depp movie, so check out Sleepy Hollow on August 1st as well!

The Addams Family is everyone's favorite dysfunctional family, this hit is available August 1st.

Sing, the hit animation of 2016 is coming to Netflix August 3rd! Starring your favorite (my favorite) Matthew McConaughey!

Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later – Netflix Original arrives August 3rd.

While Netflix took away from Disney favorites, they make it up to us by bringing Holes on August 5th!

If you're a horror fan, be sure to check out Hide and Seek on August 19th or Be Afraid on August 31st!

These are just some of the shows and movies Netflix is bringing us this August! Wrap up your summer strong with some movie marathon nights before the chaos of fall semester begins. Thanks Netflix for breaking our hearts and bringing us our favorites every month.