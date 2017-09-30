Ethan Duran’s Pick: “The Lonesome Crowded West – Modest Mouse”

Listening to first two Modest Mouse albums is like taking a road trip. Because The Lonesome Crowded West is the ultimate road trip album. The songs are about driving from state to state and the danceable grooves and brilliant instrumentation gives you the perfect chance to rock out in your own car. The songs switch in between an energetic rock sound to a melodic and soothing sound. I picked up the CD at Exclusive Company and didn’t regret the purchase. If you like indie rock and if you’re spending long hours driving, this is what you should be jamming out to. Favorite track: Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine

Hailey McLaughlin’s Pick: “Back to Black – Amy Winehouse”

Adam Montana’s Pick: “Don’t Smile At Me – Billie Elish”

Billie Eilish, recently named Apple’s UpNext artist, is the artist pop had always needed and never realized. At only 15 years old, she perfectly embodies emotions of heartbreak, betrayal, and everything in between in her first EP, don’t smile at me. Through captivating beats, relatable lyrics, and incredibly gorgeous vocals, she invites the listener to delve into her psyche and experience life as she sees it.

Billie’s EP compliments her aesthetic: the beauty of the bittersweet. In the song bellyache, she takes on the persona of a psychopath, casually singing about murdering her backstabbing accomplices. And despite the initially worrisome topic, by the end of the song the listener is singing along with Eilish as she flawlessly travels through the deeper, raspy parts of her voice to the angelic falsetto she has mastered.

With an almost “too-cool-for-it” attitude, many of her songs, including COPYCAT and my boy, are packed full of heavy bass and compelling choruses. Billie doesn’t shy away from taking a stance of revenge and attitude in her songs, giving the listeners a chance to be a badass alongside her. It is this vulgar, hardened character she displays that provides catchy lyrics and dance-worthy beats.

And while the EP is full of powerful moments of music and lyrics, it also contains some beautifully gentle ballads. One of the most remarkable aspects of the EP, in fact, is how effortlessly Eilish can transition from a place of malice and force to one of passion and innocence.

In some of my personal favorites, hostage and idontwanttobeyouanymore, she allows this softer side to take over. And through beautiful harmonies, simple chords, and heart wrenchingly relatable lyrics, she succeeds in creating songs worthy of spots among the best.

At only 15 years old (!!) Billie Eilish proves without a doubt that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Her breakout single, ocean eyes, is also featured on the EP. And although it remains pretty much unchanged from its previous version released a year ago, it is most likely for the best as the original was a masterpiece: composed of simple harmonies paired with a chill, lightweight background beat. The song is overflowing with poetic metaphor that helps create the nuance of mystery and vulnerability she displays in the song.

Overall, the EP caters to every listener: the strong, the subtle, the broken. It has moments of redemption as well as some of weakness. The melodies are universally enjoyable and the lyrics tell stories only Billie Eilish could tell; tragic but inspirational, numb yet dynamic, innocent and mature. Don’t Smile At Me by Billie Eilish is an EP worth listening to. And I, for one, am eagerly awaiting more.