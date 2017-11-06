Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday Nov. 8th, 2017 for a stop on his latest tour.

Back in mid-August, Cudi announced the Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’ tour for his latest album, Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’. Cudi released the project on December 16th, 2016, but if any can recall, before the release, he checked himself into rehab.

Months before the release of the album, on October 3rd, 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab for his depression and anxiety. Through a Facebook post, Cudi shared with his fans and others the reason for his need to take this step. Many who listen to Cudi were aware of his battle with depression over the years, as Cudi has always been transparent in his music about dealing with his “demons.” On November 6th, 2017 Cudi returned to the stage during ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA.

To date, Cudi has released six studio albums and one mixtape. Cudi was first signed to G.O.O.D.(Getting Out Our Dreams) Music under Kanye West back in 2008 following the release of his first mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. But in 2013, he announced that he and the label had amicably parted ways. Cudi can also been seen on the big screen in films like Need for Speed (2014) and Drunk Parents which comes out in 2018.

Since the release of his album, Cudi has yet to drop any new music. Milwaukee is the 20th stopped, nearing the end of the tour, and tickets are still available for the remaining shows. Tickets for the Milwaukee show can be purchased here.