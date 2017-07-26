If you watched Disney Channel in the early 2000’s, you probably watched at least one episode of “That’s So Raven.” For fans, this was during the height of Disney Channel before it was taken over by a new generation of fans.

Well, Raven is back in a new show that will be a fan favorite for those of the old show!

After Descendants 2 premiered on Disney Channel, parents and older siblings stuck around to watch the first episode of “Raven’s Home.”

The show takes place in Chicago with Raven (Raven Symoné) and her old side kick, Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), living together with their kids. Both have gone through divorces from their husbands and are living together as single moms for financial obligations.

Chelsea has one son, Levi (Jason Maybaum), while Raven has twins, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Ziraili Robinson). The show is focused around Booker and his newly discovered visions, bringing a new generation into the world of mayhem of the visions.

While the show is meant for a new generation, fans of the original show will find comfort in it. Raven is still her old self, meddling into situations she doesn’t need to be, while Chelsea plays the role of the faithful sidekick.

What makes “Raven’s Home” so refreshing is it references a new form of family. Raven has a healthy relationship with her ex-husband, which isn’t always seen in divorce situations on TV. Raven’s ex-husband takes the kids to school every day, and as the series goes on, we’ll probably see how well their relationship works.

Even the relationship Raven and Chelsea have is exciting to see. Two women are working together to raise their children, and while they do get help, they do a great job between the two of them.

While the first episode was promising, there are still a lot of questions from the end of “That’s So Raven,” that need to be answered through the series.

Luckily, “Raven’s Home,” doesn’t let fans of the original show down by any means!

Catch “Raven’s Home,” on Disney Channel at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nights!