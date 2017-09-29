As one of the last festivals of the summer, the anticipation built and built until finally it was September 15. A cloudless day and 85-degree weather awaited the thousands of attendees and would-be crowd surfers as they descended on Douglas Park in Chicago. This isn’t your usual festival as it also included a carnival complete with freak shows, food and rides.

I spent most of my time at Riot Fest 2017, going to the shows themselves, but if you like carnivals you will like this one! In addition, five different stages with varying music offerings for about 10 hours a day. What else could you ask for? A punk festival like this is better shown than described, so here are my favorites of the weekend! Only 350+ days until Riot Fest 2018! (September 14-16, 2018)

A Day To Remember

The last time we saw ADTR was this summer at Summerfest and they brought the same crazy amount of energy this time!

Say Anything

I hadn’t listened to Say Anything until I got to Riot Fest and I was absolutely impressed and have added them to my Spotify playlist!

Sleep On It

These guys are from Chicago and this was their first year playing one of the main stages at Riot Fest. They aren’t done yet and have a Full-Length Album Overexposed Available 11/03

Mayday Parade

Just a great set from Mayday Parade as they never disappoint with a surprise cameo from Joe Taylor of Knuckle Puck!

Andrew W.K

I just couldn’t party hard enough (pun intended) to Andrew W.K and his full band! Good thing he is making a stop at The Rave on October 20th!