Slow Bullet and Many Rooms to play Milwaukee

Slow Bullet, an indie/emo punk band, is co – headlining a tour across the Midwest with Many Rooms this February. will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Feb. 13 to play at JJ’s Bar and Grille.

Slow Bullet went under the radar with one of my favorite albums released last year. “Still Close Enough to Go Back” was released last October by Blood and Ink Records and contains 11 introspective and heartbreaking songs. I got the chance to ask Sam a few questions about the record and tour.

E: Explain what you wrote about on your latest record?

SB: The latest record is about finding your place in the world and examining what you believe. People will lie to you, religion will fail you, relationships will fall apart and in the end, you have no choice but to face up to those things and decide what to do. So it’s a collection of stories and questions about normal life, which, inevitably for all people, will include suffering and tragedy.

E: What were some of your influences growing up?

SB: Growing up I was really inspired by anything with thoughtful lyrics. I love listening to the words of a song and knowing they were written for more reason than just to fill space in the music. This happens in every genre, but growing up I found a home in the sort of disgruntled and angst-ridden worlds of emo and indie rock. From Jimmy Eat World to Joie De Vivre to The Killers. Anything thought provoking that seemed to be a clear investment of the writer’s heart and perception of the worlds

E: What other plans do you have in store for 2017?

SB: I really just love playing songs. However, I am able to keep doing that I will. This year it looks like getting out on the road, hopefully doing a full US run, playing a few festivals, and whatever other surprises the year holds!

E: Why are you so excited to play Milwaukee?

SB: The Milwaukee music scene is incredibly unique and a pleasure to be a part of. They really take care of young artists and foster a tenacious DIY attitude that allows for anyone to have a space to share art. You still see people at shows nowadays that you saw 5 years ago. The culture is really really cool and I’m proud to say I grew up here and have had a small part in it.

To find out more about the band, visit their Facebook Page.