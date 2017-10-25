Ultimate Spooky Halloween Playlist

Every aspect of my life is accompanied by chill melodies and sick tunage. I have playlists for doing homework, going to sleep, taking a shower, riding the train, closing at work, 80’s love ballads, and nostalgic teen angst. Be the sickest DJ at any Halloween bash with my “Spoopy Scary Halloween Tunage Mix” that I made two months ago. Here are my 25 recommended songs to ensure you have a very spooky, scary, musical Halloween!

“This is Halloween”- Marilyn Manson

Genre: Soundtrack (Nightmare Before Christmas)

Notable spooky lyrics: This is Halloween, everybody make a scene/ Trick or treat till the neighbors gonna die of fright/ It’s our town, everybody scream/ In this town of Halloween.

“Monster Mash”- Bobby Pickett

Genre: Rock, Blues

Notable spooky lyrics: He did the monster mash/ It was a graveyard smash/ It caught on in a flash/ He did the monster mash.

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”- David Bowie

Genre: New Wave/ Post-punk

Notable spooky lyrics: Scary monsters, super creeps/ Keep me running, running scared.

“Halloween on the Barbary Coast”- The Flaming Lips

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Notable spooky lyrics: Well the clowns roll in/ And the line never ends/ We get the last part/ We get the bends/ And the bends always last Till the blast/ And they sucked us down in the hole again/ And it’s Halloween on the Barbary Coast.

“I Put a Spell on You”- Nina Simone

Genre: Jazz

Notable spooky lyrics: I put a spell on you because you’re mine/ You better stop the things that you do/ I ain’t lyin’, no, I ain’t lyin’.

“Black Magic”- Ruston Kelly

Genre: Country

Notable spooky lyrics: Halloween is here with me, you left it in this home/ Stitches on my body, closets full of bones.

“Nearly Witches”- Panic! At the Disco

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Notable spooky lyrics: Drag melody/ My percussive feet serve cobweb headaches/ As a matching set of marching clocks/ The slumbering apparitions/ That they’ve come to wake up.

“Red Right Hand”- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Genre: Rock/dance

Notable spooky lyrics: He’s a god, he’s a man/ He’s a ghost, he’s a guru/ They’re whispering his name/ Through this disappearing land/ But hidden in his coat/ Is a red right hand.

“Little Drop of Poison”- Tom Waits

Genre: Rock

Notable spooky lyrics: I like my town with a little drop of poison/ Nobody knows they’re lining up to go insane/ I’m all alone, I smoke my friends down to the filter/ But I feel much cleaner after it rains.

“Little Ghost”- The White Stripes

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Notable spooky lyrics: Little ghost, little ghost/ One I’m scared of the most/ Can you scare me up a little bit of love?

“Halloween All Year”-The Orwells

Genre: Punk

Notable spooky lyrics: There’s a body on the ceiling looking for me/ Get a knife from the kitchen and follow me/ Follow me/ But I can’t see/ Is it fake? Is it real?/ But I can’t see.

“Thriller”- Michael Jackson

Genre: Pop

Notable spooky lyrics: ‘Cause this is thriller, thriller night/ And no one’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike/ You know it’s thriller, thriller night/ You’re fighting for your life inside a killer/ Thriller tonight.

“Psycho Killer”- Talking Heads

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Notable spooky lyrics: Psycho Killer/ Qu’est-ce que c’est/ Fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-far better/ Run run run run run run run away oh oh.

“Halloween”- Misfits

Genre: Punk

Notable spooky lyrics: Bonfires burning bright/ Pumpkin faces in the night/ I remember Halloween.

“Spellbound”- Siouxsie and the Banshees

Genre: Post-Punk/Alternative

Notable spooky lyrics: Following the footsteps/ Of a rag doll dance/ We are entranced/ Spellbound.

“Heads Will Roll”- Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Rock

Notable spooky lyrics: Off with your head/ Dance ’til you’re dead/ Heads will roll/ Heads will roll/ Heads will roll/ On the floor.

“Love Potion No. 9”- The Searchers

Genre: Pop

Notable spooky lyrics: I took my troubles down to Madame Ruth/ You know that gypsy with the gold-capped tooth/ She’s got a pad down on Thirty-Fourth and Vine/ Selling little bottles of love potion number nine.

“Witchcraft”- Frank Sinatra

Genre: Pop

Notable spooky lyrics: Those fingers in my hair/ That sly come-hither stare/ That strips my conscience bare/ It’s witchcraft.

“Ghosts Are Good Company”- Bishop Allen

Genre: Pop

Notable spooky lyrics: I went deep/ Into my graveyards/ Found my ghosts there/ They’re with me still.

“Devil Town”- Bright Eyes

Genre: Indie Folk

Notable spooky lyrics: And all my friends were vampires/ Didn’t know they were vampires/ Turns out I was a vampire myself/ In the devil town.

“Werewolves of London”- Warren Zevon

Genre: Rock

Notable spooky lyrics: I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand/ Walking through the streets of Soho in the rain/ He was looking for a place called Lee Ho Fook’s/ Gonna get a big dish of beef chow mein.

“Zombie”- The Cranberries

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Notable spooky lyrics: In your head, in your head/ Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie.

“Disturbia”- Rihanna

Genre: R&B/soul

Notable spooky lyrics: It’s a thief in the night/ To come and grab you/ It can creep up inside you/ And consume you/ A disease of the mind/ It can control you/ It’s too close for comfort.

“A Little Priest”- Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter

Genre: Soundtrack (Sweeney Todd)

Notable spooky lyrics: It’s man devouring man, my dear/ And who are we to deny it in here?

“Spooky, Scary Skeletons”- Andrew Gold

Genre: Holiday/Catchy as Hell

Notable spooky lyrics: Spooky scary skeletons / Send shivers down your spine / Shrieking skulls will shock your soul / Seal your doom tonight.