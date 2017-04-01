YA Releases for April 2017

Spring is a time of fresh starts. The snow is melting, the trees are budding, and life seems to return to the world. Well unless you live in Wisconsin, but that’s beside the point. With the fresh start comes some fresh books from some known authors! The YA releases of April feature a wide variety of genres in the YA world! Check out these new reads when they come to a bookstore near you!

Alex, Approximately by Jenn Bennett

The 1998 classic, You Got Mail, is the basis for this new book by this award-winning author. Bailey Rydell, a movie buff, has a crush on Alex, a boy she barely even knows. The two lived across the country from each other until Bailey moves into the same town in California as Alex. Without telling him, she lives her life, even getting a job at the local museum. This is where she meets Porter and finds her hatred for him. The secret is Porter is Alex. Grab this read on April 4.

The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertalli

Coming out April 11, read the story of Molly Peskin-Suso and her fight for love. Her twin sister, Cassie, has no problem with love, especially when she begins dating the cute new girl. In an attempt to find love herself, Molly sets her sites on Molly’s girlfriend’s best friend. A hipster that she could win over and show her sister that she is ready for love. But there’s another guy in the mix: Reid, the nerdy coworker that Molly thought she’d never fall for. Get this book to find out if Molly truly finds unrequited love!

Alex and Eliza: A Love Story by Melissa de la Cruz

Hamilton fans, get ready! Here comes the love story of Alexander Hamilton and Eliza Schcyler by New York Times Bestselling author, Melissa de la Cruz. This author of Witches of East End and The Descendants brings the young love story of one of the most important historical and pop-culture figure in American history. Through the pages, read how the two came to be and how their love develops through the story. The book will be hitting shelves on April 11.

Duels and Deception by Cindy Anstey

Lydia Whitefield is the heiress to her family’s fortune. She knows how the rest of her life is going to go: get married to the man where father chose for her before his death, and live her life out as a happy and devoted wife. This is the plan until she’d kidnapped alongside a young lawyer named Robert. Lydia must fight for her family’s name, but as a budding romance gets in the way, Lydia must choose what she wants for her future. Find out what Lydia chooses when the book comes out April 11.

The Adjustment by Suzanne Young

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Program and The Treatment comes the third book in the series. Tatum is desperate for her longtime boyfriend to remember her after he goes through The Program. She continually fights for his memory, but when she hears about a new program where she could give her memories to Weston, she decides it was worth a try. But the memories he received are actually more harmful than The Program could ever be. Find out how if their love survives on April 18.

