A Subdued Trump Talks to “60 Minutes”

President-elect Donald Trump sat down with Lesley Stahl, of “60 Minutes,” to explain some of his campaign position in a segment broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The interview was taped on Nov. 11 and was the new president-elect’s first interview since his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton.

During the first ten minutes of the interview, Stahl asked Trump about his pledges, such as: whether or not he was going to build his wall, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, among other things.

Trump said that he would be willing to abide by the Republican Congress’s idea of building a fence along the Mexican-American border, but that the wall would take precedent.

Besides emphasizing the security of the nation’s borders, Trump pledged that his Supreme Court Justices will be pro-life and pro-Second-Amendment.

If abortion is to be overturned by the Trump-appointed justices, the power would then be under the discretion of the states. Trump said women will have to go to another state if their own state overturns it.

He talked in detail about limiting foreign money from lobbyists, the potential repealing of Obamacare and his support for the LGBTQ community.

At one moment in the interview, Stahl asked Trump has he supported the marriage equality.

“It – it’s irrelevant because it was already settled. It’s law. It was settled in the Supreme Court,” said Trump.

After Stahl brought up Obamacare, Trump said that he, if Obamacare is to be repealed, will try to protect people with pre-existing conditions, as well as those who live with their parents, under his new plan. Millions of Americans won’t have their health care jeopardized, said Trump because the conversion will be a simultaneous one.

Amidst the many nationwide, post-election protests that have popped up across the country, plus an already-severe racial climate, Trump told doubtful Americans not to be afraid.

“They are harassing Muslims, Latinos,” Stahl said to an incredulous Trump.

“I am so saddened to hear that. And I say stop it,” said Trump, before looking at the camera. “Stop it.”

When asked if he was scared about his upcoming tenure as President, Trump said that he wasn’t and that he respects burden.

The billionaire businessman, who will be inaugurated on Friday, Jan. 20, promised to bring the country together.