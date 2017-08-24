Who said that sleepovers are just for kids or that you couldn’t spend the night at the museum? With the adult sleepovers at the Milwaukee Public Museums, adults 21 and up are able to spend the night together in the museum after hours while discovering some information about our ancient friends: dinosaurs.

On Sept. 29, 2017, bring your friends out to the museum to discover if dinosaurs snore and participate in fun projects and games, while also knocking back a few drinks.

The adult sleepover at the museum if a kid-free event. Adults will be able to spend the full night at the museum, sleeping on the floor in sleeping bags! The event includes s’more building, Trivia Scavenger Hunts, fun craft projects, board games and drink samples!

The adult sleepover also includes films in the Dome theater and curator chats. Adults and students who are interested in the museum can learn more about the exhibits and more information that is not usually revealed during normal hours.

The cost of the event is $125, which includes admission, food stations, two drink tickets, late night snacks and breakfast in the morning.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on September 29 and ends at 9:00 a.m. the next day. Registration ends September 19 as reservations are required for the event.

So grab your friends (who are over 21) and head out for a night of fun and acting like kids. Who else gets to say that they spent a full night in the museum with their friends and some dinosaurs?

For more information on this adult sleepover, along with other information about the Milwaukee Public Museum, visit www.mpm.edu/adultsleepover.

A classic student membership to the Milwaukee Public Museum is $25. Students can purchase this pass at the museum or online.

Photo Credit: Milwaukee Public Museum