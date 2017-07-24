Brought to you by The Big Bounce America, over 10,000 square feet of outdoor bounce house fun will take place at Milwaukee’s Lake Park Aug. 4-6.

In an announcement on the company’s Facebook page, the event promises, “the experience of a lifetime for your FRIENDS & FAMILY by bringing them along to THE BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE IN THE WORLD!!! This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle is 10,000 square feet of fun, games and laughter that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

In addition to the mega-sized bounce house, the event also includes ball and foam pits, obstacle courses, slides, a silent disco, live music, and more. The event also accommodates college aged and older individuals looking to relive their childhood bounce house fantasies by holding “Adult sessions” for those 16 and older.

Not only are you ensured to have a great time at the event, you’ll be helping a good cause while doing so. Big Bounce America will be working with charity partner Ele’s Place (Grand Rapids) to help children and teens in need.

The Biggest Bounce House Milwaukee event will be one you don’t want to miss!Tickets for past events in other cities have notoriously sold out in record time, so be sure to secure your spot by purchasing tickets at https://thebigbounceamerica.ticketleap.com/milwaukee/details