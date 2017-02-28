Top Seven Spots To Get Ashes In Milwaukee

Calling all Catholics, this Wednesday, March 1 is the official start of Lent…do you know where the places to get your ashes are?

Lent is a 40-day journey that culminates on Easter Sunday, during this time Catholics practice abstinence usually choosing to forgo something or work harder on something. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, and although it is not a Holy Day of obligation below are some churches around Milwaukee to hear a variation of “Remember from dust you came, to dust you will return.”



1. Panther Catholic (formerly known as the Newman Center).

3001 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211

If you live in Sandburg or around the area, this is the church for you.

2. St. Robert’s

2214 E Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211

This location is best for students living in Shorewood, it’s right up the street from Culver’s where you can go after to get a fish sandwich.

3. St. Peter and Paul’s

2490 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI 53211

If you happen to live around North Avenue say in Cambridge or Riverview, SS Peter and Paul

4. St. John Cathedral

812 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

If you fancy partaking in a larger congregation the Cathedral is for you.

5. Three Holy Women

1702 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brady Street is home to many places, including Three Holy Women, situated at the corner of Brady and Humboldt right next to the 14 line bus stop.

6. Holy Family

4825 N Wildwood Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53217

A frequent rider on the Green Line might prefer either attending Holy Family or St. Monica’s.

7. St. Monica’s

160 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

The Green Line stops right in front of St. Monica’s on the corner of Silver Spring and Santa Monica Boulevard.

To Catholics have a good Lenten season, and to non-Catholics, enjoy hearing about what everyone gave up for Lent this year.