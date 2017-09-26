While we haven’t had the ideal fall weather here in Milwaukee, it’s still that time of year and the season is going to change with or without the cold breeze. We all love the 60-degree weather, long sleeve shirts, and hot coffee to keep up warm, but instead we have 85 and sunny. There are still so many ways to enjoy the start of Autumn, Halloween, and pumpkin spice everything. Check out these fall events happening around Milwaukee, and in neighboring cities!

Saturday, Sept. 30th: Autumn Harvest Festival

Grab some friends and go apple picking, with up to 12 varieties of apples. Get lost in the corn maze, or jump on the hayride. Located at Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main. St., Mukwonago, running every weekend.

Sunday Oct. 1st: Cider Sunday

Who doesn’t love fresh cider? Enjoy some free cider tastings with demonstrations, apple inspired treats and more. Located 9701 W. College Ave, Franklin WI.

Saturday Oct. 7th: MKE Cider and Nano Beer Fest

Enjoy unlimited 3 oz. Samples of hard ciders, and craft brews from Milwaukee and all around! Live entertainment and drinks, what could be better? Located on the campus of Schlitz Park.

Thursday October 12th: Fall Flavors

The Milwaukee Public Market is hosting a fall inspired cooking class! Come in and learn how to make Apple Tart, Braised Pork with Apples, and more.

Friday Oct. 13th: Boo at the Zoo

What better way to spend your spooky Friday? Milwaukee County Zoo opens its gate past hours for people to enjoy the animals later at night, along with a haystack maze, and pumpkin carving. Running October 13th-15th.

Saturday Oct. 14th: Autumn Celebration

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Urban Ecology Center- Washington Park will be providing autumn fun for all! Nature hikes, crafts, caramel apples, games and more!

Kenosha Fall Festival

Celebrate fall with pumpkin crafts, food vendors, and live music. Located in downtown Kenosha, enjoy the beautiful view of the harbor too!

Sunday Oct. 15th: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Dia de los Muertos

Enjoy this cultural tradition with Mexican folkloric dance, crafts and more. Located at the Milwaukee Art Museum!

With these fall events you’ll be sure to get into the fall spirit within the next couple weeks, even if the weather isn’t! Check out what’s going on in the city because these are only just a few. If none of these fall events spark your interest, create your own fall-themed day/night! Rake some leaves, carve a pumpkin, read a good book and take in the autumn colors, and of course… drink a pumpkin spiced latte.