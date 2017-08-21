No matter if you’re an incoming Freshman or know UW-Milwaukee like the back of your hand, there are plenty of fun events for students within the first few weeks of classes. You can find the entire Fall Welcome 2017 schedule here, with a sneak peek of events listed below!

Buses to Bradford Beach

August 31 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Whether you want to soak up the sun or challenge friends to a game of beach volleyball, Bradford Beach is a perfect place to unwind. Shuttles will run continuously between the Golda Meir Library shuttle shelter and Bradford Beach all afternoon long.

Fall Welcome Tailgate: Women’s Soccer vs. Western Illinois

September 1 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Come cheer on UWM’s women’s soccer team as they oppose Western Illinois at Engelmann Stadium. Show your student ID for free entry and enjoy free food and giveaways for all students.

Brewers Game

September 2 from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pmLooking to get a free Brewer ticket? Spend the afternoon with fellow UWM students cheering on the Brewers as they face the Nationals. Registration begins in the Union Concourse, and transportation is free!

UREC Fest 2017

September 3 from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Get up and get active with a full night of UREC activities at the Klotsche Center. Learn about all the activities UREC offers, snag a free t-shirt, and enjoy some free food (with student ID).

Union Art Gallery’s Trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum

September 4 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Spend the afternoon exploring the Milwaukee Art Museum. Meet in the Union Concourse at 12:30 pm to reserve your spot and have the opportunity to appreciate all the galleries.

Panther Street Festival

September 8 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Ready to celebrate the end of the first week of classes. Head to the UWM fountain to hang out with friends and enjoy activities before Pantherfest.

Pantherfest

September 8 from 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Enjoy a free concert and partake in UWM’s largest annual tradition. Pick up your free ticket (with student ID) from the Union Concourse starting Tuesday, Aug. 29 and pick up your priority seating wristband while at the Panther Street Festival. Free transportation is provided.

Zoo Trip

September 9 from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Want to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo? Visit with the animals all afternoon with free admission and transportation. Registration is in the Union Concourse and arrive early, as space is limited.

Men’s Soccer vs Green Bay

September 9 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cheer on the men’s soccer team against Green Bay. As always, there is free admission with student ID at Engelmann Stadium.

Involvement Fair

September 12 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

If you’re looking to get involved, stop at UWM’s involvement fair at Spaights Plaza. Explore 100 student organizations while enjoying entertainment, food, and giveaways.

This is just a few of the many activities during Fall Welcome 2017, and more events are available here.