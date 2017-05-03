If you’ve checked Instagram today, you most likely have seen this picture.

Instagram is buzzing after a post from Sunny Co Clothing offered a free swim suit as long as you reposted the picture and tagged the company. After 24 hours of the original posts posting, you are supposed to get the code to order online. Feeds are filled with the picture from many individuals hoping to snag a free suit in time for the summer.

The red one piece, backless swim suit comes with a catch. The suit is free, but shipping and handling is not.

“I’m a poor college girl and want a free swim suit,” said UWM sophomore Angelina Lanser. “But, they haven’t sent me the code for a free swim suit yet.”

After searching the website, The Pamela Sunny Suit can be purchased for $64.99. The cost of shipping and handling is still to be determined.

Sunny Co Company is set in San Diego, California and ran by “the Sunny boys” Brady Silverwood and Alan Alchalel. The bathing suits on their site are mostly all over $50, but rare to fall under $20.

This story is developing and details are to come.