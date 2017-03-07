Geek Week 2017 is upon UWM students

UWM’s Geek Week tradition is back this week to celebrate all things geeky! The annual week-long program is now in its 4th year at UWM.

Geek Week’s organizers, UWM Student Involvement, are expecting this year’s extravaganza to bring out the geek in all of us.

“Everyone geeks out about something, and it’s really fun to be able to share that excitement with campus,” said Krystal McCain, UWM’s Student Involvement Coordinator.

Throughout the entire week of March 6-11, students, faculty, and staff can participate in some unique activities. You can play games during game night at the student-run 8th Note Coffeehouse. You can learn how to build a game. You can watch the favorite geek classic, “Revenge of the Nerds.” You can create your own journal every morning in the Studio Arts and Craft Centre. You can create a comic book. You can test your knowledge of Harry Potter at UWM’s Golda Meir Library in “Harry Potter Trivia.” You can even play trivia in the “Chancellor’s Trivia” for a chance to test your knowledge against the Chancellor of UWM, Mark Mone.

On Thursday, Ashly Perez, Development Partner of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, will join Geek Week as a special guest speaker. Students will receive official 2017 Geek Week t-shirts at the Ashly Perez lecture.

“I am really excited about our guest speaker – BuzzFeed’s Ashly Perez, to talk about her experience working in the internet industry,” said McCain.

For more information on Geek Week and a complete schedule of events, click here.