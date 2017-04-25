Important Dates for Students as Semester Ends



As the semester dwindles down, there are still important dates for UWM students need to keep an eye on for both spring and summer semesters.

May 11th, 2017: last day of classes

May 12th, 2017: study day

May 13th, 16th – 20th, 2017: final exam period

May 20th, 2017: last day of the Spring term and the date of degree conferral for Spring graduates.

May 21st, 2017: graduation ceremony

May 25th, 2017: deadline for final entry for instructor grading (final grade run date). “All grades not entered into PAWS by 4:30 pm will result in a value of NR, or not reported. After this point, all grade entries need to be submitted as a grade change. More information on instructor grading on the Registrar’s Office website.”

May 29th, 2017: university closed for Memorial Day

May 30th, 2017: first day of classes for early sessions, and late enrollment fees are applicable.

May 31st, 2017: deadline for Summer graduation applications for graduate students

July 4th, 2017: University closed for Independence Day

August 19th, 2017: last day for (most) summer sessions

August 26th, 2017: deadline for instructor grading

August 30th, 2017: approximate date that Academic standing and Dead’s Honors appear the term

For more information, visit the Division of Student Affairs website.