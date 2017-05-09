UWM Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies students Nicole Gorelik, Rondell Johnson, Madeline Matzinger and Kalan Taubner crafted a semester-long campaigns project under the direction of their Instructor, Rachael Jurek, and UWM College of Letters and Science Assistant Dean, Deanna Alba, where they worked to rebrand the university’s Eta Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. The students, who have a public relations and advertising concentration, were tasked with planning the annual induction ceremony, which included securing a notable PBK member to address and inspire this year’s inductees.

While also working to increase the total number of new member responses 27 percent, the students successfully secured not one, but two, distinguished speakers, Mayor Tom Barrett who discussed how the features of a liberal arts education – critical thinking, open mindedness, reasoning – are important to leadership and democracy in today’s world and Jody Lowe, president of The Lowe Group, who addressed how a well-rounded, liberal arts education helps prepare students for life after college in their profession.

“Having a chance to work with a real-world client in class is always beneficial,” said JAMS Senior Rondell Johnson, who reached out to the Mayor’s office. “Being able to work with Dean Alba, Jody Lowe, and the Mayor’s office makes it even better!”

It is an honor to be selected to join PBK, as only 10 percent of colleges and universities in the US offer PBK membership to the top 10 percent of students. UWM’s Eta chapter is one of two PBK chapters in the UW System.