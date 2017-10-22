Milwaukee System “Bublr Bikes” Hosts Crowdfunding Campaign

Bublr Bikes serve as one of the many transportation options throughout Milwaukee. By paying a fee of $3 for an hour’s use, locals and tourists can view the different neighborhoods and sights our city has to offer. (Local students also have opportunities for discounted rides)

The goal of Bublr Bikes is to promote a shared bike network for all. To celebrate their achievements of connecting the community, the company has released a crowd-funding campaign to raise a goal of $60,000 for a new 9-dock bike station in Riverwest. This money will ensure the funding for the installation, as well as any necessary upkeep. Previously, Riverwest has not had a Bublr Bikes station, but local restaurants, businesses, and citizens came together to request the station. After consideration, Bublr Bikes came to the realization that expanding into Riverwest will only help them reach their goals.

Bublr Bikes hosted a live crowdfunding party so community members can come support the cause! The location was at 735 E Center St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212, at Company Brewing.

There was live music, local food, door prizes, as well as ways to contribute with personal donations or sales through Colectivo Coffee and beer from Company Brewing. Local musicians Black & Mad Afrobeat and Kavon Cortez Jones played the event.

Click here to donate for this fundraiser, through non-profit organization fundraising site, Ioby.