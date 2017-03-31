10 Things You Didn’t Know About CAB Comedy Bash Headliner Nick Offerman

Though we all know Nick Offerman as standout character Ron Swanson on NBC’s series “Parks and Recreation”, there’s more to him than a citizen of Pawnee, Indiana:



1. The actor wasn’t always as well liked; when Offerman started acting school, the only way he was allowed to act was in exchange for his woodworking skills constructing sets.



2. During his upbringing in Chicago, Offerman worked as a fight choreographer.



3. Becoming a star Parks and Recreation wasn’t his only goal; Offerman auditioned for the famous role of Michael Scott played by Steve Carell on “The Office.”



4. Because of his audition for Michael Scott, Nick became the producer’s first choice for the role of Ron Swanson



5. Offerman is just as talented in acting as he is in Woodworking. He is a professional boat builder with a side business in other wood craft.



6. In addition to Woodworking, Offerman expands on his plethora of hidden talents by being a seasoned saxophone player.



7. Saxophone isn’t his only musical talent; Offerman is also surprisingly skilled at the guitar.



8. Offerman and his wife, Will & Grace actress Megan Mullally, are the voices behind the famous couple Cooper and Beverly on hit animated comedy Bob’s Burgers.



9. Offerman became the star of California-based punk band Fidlar’s “Cocaine” music video.



10. Nick Offerman is headlining UWM’s CAB Comedy Bash on Friday, April 7, which is free for students. Information on the event is listed below:

Tickets

Students can pick up tickets for free at the Student Union Information Desk. Students can pick up (2) additional tickets for the event for $10 each. Faculty, Staff, and Alumni are also able to purchase tickets for $10. UWM ID required to pick up any tickets.

Transportation

Buses will begin loading in 30-minute cycles at Lubar Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. The last bus will leave at 6:30 p.m.