Panthers welcomed back with exciting list of Winter Welcome Events

As students make their way back to Milwaukee and campus, the idea of starting classes again could be a stressful thought. Luckily, returning and new panthers will be able to participate in some fun and exciting activities across campus to get them back into the swing of school!

Monday, Jan. 23

Commuter Breakfast

-When? 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-Where? Student Success Center, Bolton 120

Tuesday, Jan. 24

College of Nursing Winter Welcome

-When? 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

-Where? Cunningham Hall, First Floor

Volunteer at the Hope House Food Pantry

-When? 12:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

-Where? Hope House Food Pantry

Center for Celtic Studies Fáilte (Welcome)

-When? 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Where? Merrill G42

Hot Chocolate Social

-When? 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-Where? Outside the 8th Note

UREC Group X Preview Night

-When? 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Where? Klotsche Center Pavilion Gym

3v3 Soccer Tournament

-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Where? Engleman Gym

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Doors Open Student Involvement

-When? 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-Where? Student Involvement – Union 3rd Floor

Hot Cocoa Happy Hour

-When? 1:30 p.m. to 3:300 p.m.

-Where? NWQB 3550

Laser Tag

-When? 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

-Where? The Wisconsin Room

3v3 Basketball Tournament

-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion

TEDx UWMilwaukee Winter Welcome Salon

-When? 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

-Where? The Fireside Lounge

Thursday, Jan. 26

Coffee Clutch

-When? 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

-Where? The Student Success Center, Bolton 120

Get in the Picture! Milwaukee to the World: CIE Study Abroad, Global & International Studies

-When? 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Where? Union Concourse

Volunteer at the Hope House Food Pantry

-When? 12:00 p.m. to 2:45

-Where? Hope House Food Pantry

English Department Spring Welcome

-When? 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

-Where? Curtain 368

Transitioning Your Leadership

-When? 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-Where? Student Union 344

4v4 Volleyball Tournament

-When? 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion

Dodgeball Tournament

-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion

Friday, Jan. 27

Make a Pot, Take a Pot

-When? 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-Where? Studio Arts & Craft Centre

Sneak Peak: A Look at Private Art Collections – Opening Reception

-When? 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-Where? Union Art Gallery

Josh Vietti – Electric Violinist

-When? 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

-Where? Union Ballroom

Saturday, Jan. 28

Snow Ball

-When? 9:00 p.m. to 11:55

-Where? The Wisconsin Room

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Study Abroad Fair

-When? 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-Where? Union Concourse

To find out more about the Winter Welcome events, visit uwm.edu/welcome/schedule/