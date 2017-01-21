Panthers welcomed back with exciting list of Winter Welcome Events

As students make their way back to Milwaukee and campus, the idea of starting classes again could be a stressful thought. Luckily, returning and new panthers will be able to participate in some fun and exciting activities across campus to get them back into the swing of school!
Monday, Jan. 23
Commuter Breakfast
-When? 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
-Where? Student Success Center, Bolton 120
Tuesday, Jan. 24
College of Nursing Winter Welcome
-When? 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
-Where? Cunningham Hall, First Floor
Volunteer at the Hope House Food Pantry
-When? 12:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
-Where? Hope House Food Pantry
Center for Celtic Studies Fáilte (Welcome)
-When? 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Where? Merrill G42
Hot Chocolate Social
-When? 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
-Where? Outside the 8th Note
UREC Group X Preview Night
-When? 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Where? Klotsche Center Pavilion Gym
3v3 Soccer Tournament
-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-Where? Engleman Gym
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Doors Open Student Involvement
-When? 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-Where? Student Involvement – Union 3rd Floor
Hot Cocoa Happy Hour
-When? 1:30 p.m. to 3:300 p.m.
-Where? NWQB 3550
Laser Tag
-When? 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
-Where? The Wisconsin Room
3v3 Basketball Tournament
-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion
TEDx UWMilwaukee Winter Welcome Salon
-When? 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
-Where? The Fireside Lounge
Thursday, Jan. 26
Coffee Clutch
-When? 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
-Where? The Student Success Center, Bolton 120
Get in the Picture! Milwaukee to the World: CIE Study Abroad, Global & International Studies
-When? 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
-Where? Union Concourse
Volunteer at the Hope House Food Pantry
-When? 12:00 p.m. to 2:45
-Where? Hope House Food Pantry
English Department Spring Welcome
-When? 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
-Where? Curtain 368
Transitioning Your Leadership
-When? 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-Where? Student Union 344
4v4 Volleyball Tournament
-When? 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion
Dodgeball Tournament
-When? 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-Where? Klotsche Center & Pavilion
Friday, Jan. 27
Make a Pot, Take a Pot
-When? 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
-Where? Studio Arts & Craft Centre
Sneak Peak: A Look at Private Art Collections – Opening Reception
-When? 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
-Where? Union Art Gallery
Josh Vietti – Electric Violinist
-When? 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
-Where? Union Ballroom
Saturday, Jan. 28
Snow Ball
-When? 9:00 p.m. to 11:55
-Where? The Wisconsin Room
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Study Abroad Fair
-When? 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
-Where? Union Concourse
To find out more about the Winter Welcome events, visit uwm.edu/welcome/schedule/
