Student Association nominations open for Spring 2017 election

Students at UW-Milwaukee have a chance to make their voices heard as the Spring 2017 Student Association (SA) elections near closer, with the nomination form just opening on Jan. 27, 2017.

Student Association is a student organization at UWM that works to improve student’s lives and experiences during their time at UWM. Some of their recent projects include implementing a campus green fund, a sexual assault prevention plan and updating the campus smoking policy.

There are a number of vacancies that need to be filled for Student Association’s Spring Election, including the President position which has been held by Mike Sportiello for the past few years.

There are a number of other positions that students can run for including Vice President of Student Affairs, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Academic Senators, At-Large Senators and Advocacy Senators.

Students interested in a position with SA can visit studentorgs.uwm.edu/org/elections/ to look at the full list of responsibilities and positions that are open for this upcoming election, print out the signature forms, fill out the nomination form, along with collecting the needed signatures and turning in the correct forms before the deadline on Feb. 20, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Forms should be turned into Union WG10.

Once the nominations are in and the voting opens up, students will have the ability to vote for who they want representing their wants and needs as students at UWM. Students will also be able to learn a lot about the candidates during their campaigning period and at the Town Halls that are held here at UWM for students to ask the candidates questions about their platforms.

For more information on SA positions and how to get involved with SA, visit their website.