Student Discounts Worth Using

If you’re spending thousands of dollars on tuition every year, you might as well save some money on other aspects of your life. Being a student actually has its perks at times, as many companies and stores offer significant student discounts on apparel, tech, and arguably the most important, food.  

Clothing- Though many of us fall fault into wearing sweats 6 out of 7 days of the week, the times when you want to dress up may cost you an arm and a leg. Luckily, these stores offer student discounts that are actually worth your trouble. 

  1. Express- 15% off online/in store. 2.
  2. Levi’s- 15% off online/in store.  3.
  3. Goodwill- 20% off entire purchase on Tuesdays. 4.
  4. ASOS- 10% off regular price online purchases. 5.
  5. Topshop- 10% off online and in store.  6.
  6. Urban Outfitters- 10% off after registering with Unidays. 
  7. Charlotte Russe- 10% off entire purchase. 
  8. Kate Spade- 15% off at participating locations. 
  9. Banana Republic- 15% off in store. 
  10. Madewell- 15% off in store. 

Tech/Online/ect.– With technology being at the forefront of many of our college careers, taking advantage of the following student discounts is essential in not breaking the bank. 

  1. Amazon- Free 6-month free trial and half off regular membership ($49/year). 
  2. Spotify- $4.99/month premium account. 
  3. Apple- Up to $200 dollars off new Macs with a free pair of Wireless Beats Headphones. 
  4. The New York Times- $1 per week ($4/month). 
  5. Adobe- $9.99/month for access to Lightroom and Photoshop. 
  6. Amtrak- 15% off each Amtrak trip with valid student ID (must book travel 3 days in advance). 
  7. The Washington Post- free subscription with .edu email address. 
  8. Ableton Editing Software- 40% off. 
  9. Norton- Up to 50% off virus protection for Mac and PC. 
  10. AT&T- Discounts on phones and service packages with valid student ID 
  11. Zipcar- Discounted membership. 
  12. 24 Hour Fitness- Discounted membership. 

Food- With food being arguably the most important aspect of a college student’s life, taking advantage of these student discounts is worth the extra effort. (Discounts apply to participating locations). 

  1. Chipotle- Free drink with purchase of a meal. 
  2. Qdoba- $5 student burrito meals. 
  3. Chick-Fil-A- Free drink with purchase of a meal. 
  4. Subway- 10% off purchase. 
  5. Arby’s- 10% off purchase. 
  6. Buca Di Beppo- 10% off purchase. 
  7. Buffalo Wild Wings- 10% off purchase. 
  8. Burger King- 10% off purchase. 
  9. Dairy Queen- 10% off purchase. 
  10. Dunkin Donuts- 10% off purchase. 
  11. McDonalds- 10% off purchase. 
  12. Taco Bell- 10% off purchase. 

Milwaukee Discounts- With Milwaukee being a hub for museums, live music, and more, the following student discounts allow for the full Milwaukee experience, at a better price. 

  1. The Rave Eagles Club- $5 off ticket purchases before the day of the show with valid UWM ID. 
  2. Milwaukee Public Museum- $20-dollar student membership, $14-dollar admission, and free admission on the first Thursday of every month. 
  3. Discovery World- $14-dollar admission with valid UWM ID and free admission on the first Thursday of every month. 
  4. Milwaukee Art Museum- $35 dollar student membership, free membership for UWM Art majors, $15 admission with valid UWM ID, and free admission on the first Thursday of every month. 
  5. People’s Book Cooperative- 10% discount on textbooks and office supplies with valid UWM ID. 
  6. Stone Creek Coffee (Shorewood)- 10% off purchase with valid UWM ID. 
  7. Downer Theater- $8.50 admission Monday-Thursday with valid UWM ID. 
  8. Oriental Theater- $8.50 admission Monday-Thursday with valid UWM ID. 
  9. Marcus Cinema (Southgate)- $5 tickets on Tuesdays and Thursdays with valid UWM ID. 
  10. Milwaukee Symphony- $12 tickets purchased 2 hours before any show with valid UWM ID. 
  11. Milwaukee Brewers- $10 Terrace Reserved tickets and $15 Lodge Bleachers tickets during every home game (excluding Cubs games).

