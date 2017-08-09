If you’re spending thousands of dollars on tuition every year, you might as well save some money on other aspects of your life. Being a student actually has its perks at times, as many companies and stores offer significant student discounts on apparel, tech, and arguably the most important, food.

Clothing- Though many of us fall fault into wearing sweats 6 out of 7 days of the week, the times when you want to dress up may cost you an arm and a leg. Luckily, these stores offer student discounts that are actually worth your trouble.

Express- 15% off online/in store. 2. Levi’s- 15% off online/in store. 3. Goodwill- 20% off entire purchase on Tuesdays. 4. ASOS- 10% off regular price online purchases. 5. Topshop- 10% off online and in store. 6. Urban Outfitters- 10% off after registering with Unidays. Charlotte Russe- 10% off entire purchase. Kate Spade- 15% off at participating locations. Banana Republic- 15% off in store. Madewell- 15% off in store.

Tech/Online/ect.– With technology being at the forefront of many of our college careers, taking advantage of the following student discounts is essential in not breaking the bank.

Amazon- Free 6-month free trial and half off regular membership ($49/year). Spotify- $4.99/month premium account. Apple- Up to $200 dollars off new Macs with a free pair of Wireless Beats Headphones. The New York Times- $1 per week ($4/month). Adobe- $9.99/month for access to Lightroom and Photoshop. Amtrak- 15% off each Amtrak trip with valid student ID (must book travel 3 days in advance). The Washington Post- free subscription with .edu email address. Ableton Editing Software- 40% off. Norton- Up to 50% off virus protection for Mac and PC. AT&T- Discounts on phones and service packages with valid student ID Zipcar- Discounted membership. 24 Hour Fitness- Discounted membership.

Food- With food being arguably the most important aspect of a college student’s life, taking advantage of these student discounts is worth the extra effort. (Discounts apply to participating locations).

Chipotle- Free drink with purchase of a meal. Qdoba- $5 student burrito meals. Chick-Fil-A- Free drink with purchase of a meal. Subway- 10% off purchase. Arby’s- 10% off purchase. Buca Di Beppo- 10% off purchase. Buffalo Wild Wings- 10% off purchase. Burger King- 10% off purchase. Dairy Queen- 10% off purchase. Dunkin Donuts- 10% off purchase. McDonalds- 10% off purchase. Taco Bell- 10% off purchase.

Milwaukee Discounts- With Milwaukee being a hub for museums, live music, and more, the following student discounts allow for the full Milwaukee experience, at a better price.