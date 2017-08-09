If you’re spending thousands of dollars on tuition every year, you might as well save some money on other aspects of your life. Being a student actually has its perks at times, as many companies and stores offer significant student discounts on apparel, tech, and arguably the most important, food.
Clothing- Though many of us fall fault into wearing sweats 6 out of 7 days of the week, the times when you want to dress up may cost you an arm and a leg. Luckily, these stores offer student discounts that are actually worth your trouble.
- Express- 15% off online/in store. 2.
- Levi’s- 15% off online/in store. 3.
- Goodwill- 20% off entire purchase on Tuesdays. 4.
- ASOS- 10% off regular price online purchases. 5.
- Topshop- 10% off online and in store. 6.
- Urban Outfitters- 10% off after registering with Unidays.
- Charlotte Russe- 10% off entire purchase.
- Kate Spade- 15% off at participating locations.
- Banana Republic- 15% off in store.
- Madewell- 15% off in store.
Tech/Online/ect.– With technology being at the forefront of many of our college careers, taking advantage of the following student discounts is essential in not breaking the bank.
- Amazon- Free 6-month free trial and half off regular membership ($49/year).
- Spotify- $4.99/month premium account.
- Apple- Up to $200 dollars off new Macs with a free pair of Wireless Beats Headphones.
- The New York Times- $1 per week ($4/month).
- Adobe- $9.99/month for access to Lightroom and Photoshop.
- Amtrak- 15% off each Amtrak trip with valid student ID (must book travel 3 days in advance).
- The Washington Post- free subscription with .edu email address.
- Ableton Editing Software- 40% off.
- Norton- Up to 50% off virus protection for Mac and PC.
- AT&T- Discounts on phones and service packages with valid student ID
- Zipcar- Discounted membership.
- 24 Hour Fitness- Discounted membership.
Food- With food being arguably the most important aspect of a college student’s life, taking advantage of these student discounts is worth the extra effort. (Discounts apply to participating locations).
- Chipotle- Free drink with purchase of a meal.
- Qdoba- $5 student burrito meals.
- Chick-Fil-A- Free drink with purchase of a meal.
- Subway- 10% off purchase.
- Arby’s- 10% off purchase.
- Buca Di Beppo- 10% off purchase.
- Buffalo Wild Wings- 10% off purchase.
- Burger King- 10% off purchase.
- Dairy Queen- 10% off purchase.
- Dunkin Donuts- 10% off purchase.
- McDonalds- 10% off purchase.
- Taco Bell- 10% off purchase.
Milwaukee Discounts- With Milwaukee being a hub for museums, live music, and more, the following student discounts allow for the full Milwaukee experience, at a better price.
- The Rave Eagles Club- $5 off ticket purchases before the day of the show with valid UWM ID.
- Milwaukee Public Museum- $20-dollar student membership, $14-dollar admission, and free admission on the first Thursday of every month.
- Discovery World- $14-dollar admission with valid UWM ID and free admission on the first Thursday of every month.
- Milwaukee Art Museum- $35 dollar student membership, free membership for UWM Art majors, $15 admission with valid UWM ID, and free admission on the first Thursday of every month.
- People’s Book Cooperative- 10% discount on textbooks and office supplies with valid UWM ID.
- Stone Creek Coffee (Shorewood)- 10% off purchase with valid UWM ID.
- Downer Theater- $8.50 admission Monday-Thursday with valid UWM ID.
- Oriental Theater- $8.50 admission Monday-Thursday with valid UWM ID.
- Marcus Cinema (Southgate)- $5 tickets on Tuesdays and Thursdays with valid UWM ID.
- Milwaukee Symphony- $12 tickets purchased 2 hours before any show with valid UWM ID.
- Milwaukee Brewers- $10 Terrace Reserved tickets and $15 Lodge Bleachers tickets during every home game (excluding Cubs games).
