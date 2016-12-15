Students find relaxation and stress relief at Panther Pause

It’s exam week and I know you’re stressing. Studying for the last big test of your hardest class or just now starting a paper you were assigned in the middle of the semester; you must be stressed. Maybe you should have took a second to pause….

Panther Pause!

Every year UWMs Student Involvement host an event to keep students’ stress under control. Free food, drinks and all types of activities, there’s no wonder why students keep coming back.

“There’s always nice things and free stuff!” said UWM student Miranda Flore-Farley.

Flore-Farley remembers coming to Panther Pause her freshman year and loved every second of it. With school, a job and other things she wasn’t able to attend the following year. Now that she’s in her third year majoring in Theater Education at the age of 20, she needed to come to this event to release stress.

UWM’s Wisconsin Room was blocked off into two sections for Panther Pause: Relax and Revive.

The Relax section was for those students who wanted to be away from loud noises. There was even a meditation area: Walking the Labyrinth. A big white and purple mat was sat in the middle of the room and anyone could walk the maze to reach the middle and meditate. Before entering the maze you’re given a pink sheet which provides nine steps to follow. These steps help you reach the ultimate mediated mindset.

“You walk out of busy time into a quiet space,” said Rev. Rachel Young Binter.

Binter is from The Corner House Lutheran Campus Ministry (ECLA) and believes Walking the Labyrinth is a real stress reliever.

The Revive section was the livelier side. Food, drinks and activities surrounded the room as the students walked in and out of the doors.

Homemade hot chocolate, mini marshmallows, whipped cream, goldfish, pretzels, popcorn, raisins, M&Ms and ice water were all provided for free to the students.

Panther Pause has been going on for about 5-6 years, according to Co-Advisor, Campus Activities Board-Student Involvement Justin Paggao.

“There’s something here for everyone. They can relax somehow,” said Paggao.

Paggao is a Marquette graduate student, who is now working as a grad assistant at UWM.

Last year, about 375 students came to the event and Paggao’s expecting the same numbers this year. Paggao began contacting organizations related to health and wellness via email back in October. Once getting the organizations on board he then set up meetings, created an agenda and a timeline.

Every year, Student Involvement gives Paggao a budget line, which he then uses to create Panther Pause.

“This is a great opportunity to get students to chill, relax and have good conversations,” said UWM Student Association (SA) member Mike Sportiello.

Sportiello has been a part of SA for two and a half years. Twenty-one years old and majoring in Chemistry, even Sportiello wanted to relieve some stress.

Other than the free food, there were free activities.

UWMS University Reaction (U-Rec) showed their support for the event by providing free yoga demonstrations.

“Yoga is a very important part of relaxation,” said UWM student Krysta Doroba. “Yoga helps you reduce the anger, reduce the stress and let it all out.”

Doroba is 19 in her second year, majoring in Occupational Studies and she agrees this event is great for students to come and unwind.

Massage chairs, button makers, ornaments made out of clay, health surveys, stress balls filled with rice, but there’s one activity students couldn’t help but go to: the oxygen bar.

Spintacular Environment provided the students with 99 percent oxygen mixed with scents. The oxygen calms and heals the body with its aromatherapy scents. Jason Presnell and Evan Moss came all the way from Ashville, N.C. to give the gift of oxygen to UWM students.

So the next time you’re stressing during winter finals take a Panther Pause.

Photos by Justin Gordon