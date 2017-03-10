University band students to perform at UWM

The UW-Milwaukee Music Department brings “University Band and Friends” to the Zelazo Center Monday night with performances by the University Chamber Ensembles and the University Band.

The program will feature both the UWM Undergraduate Woodwind Quintet performing August Klughardt’s Quintet, Op. 79, and the UWM Trombone Quartet performing Jazimierz Serocki’s “Suita Na 4 Puzony.” The night will finish out with the University Band performing a variety of pieces such as “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland, and “Air For Band” by Frank Erikson.

Additional performances by UWM Bands Concerto Competition Honorable Mentions will also be featured: Adam Nelson, horn (Strauss: Concerto for Horn No. 1)

Clement Mattox, trumpet (Boehm: Concerto for Trumpet)

The concert follows two previous performances by the University Band, a group aimed towards allowing students of all majors, backgrounds, and experience levels to continue their musical careers in a collegiate environment.

The program is set to begin at 7:30 at the Zelazo Center, with admission prices listed below.

General – $12

Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $8

Students and under 18 – Free

Majors and Music Directors – Free