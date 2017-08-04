Wisconsin State Fair: What You Need to Know Before You Go

As summer is getting close to the end, the Wisconsin State Fair is just starting up! Opening Aug. 3, the fair will be running till Aug. 13 with all of your favorite deep fried foods and adorable animals.cr

This year, take a ride on some of the wildest fair rides in the state, presented by Spin City. Each ride cost between three and five tickets, but participants can also purchase a wristband for only $35 (Monday – Friday) or $40 (Saturday and Sunday). Some of the rides featured this year include the Equinox and the Galaxy Coaster!

There is also food at every corner. From “All You Can Eat” pancake breakfasts to crazy foods-on-a-stick, the fair has some of the most interesting meals you’ll ever see! The Wisconsin State Fair helps foodies find what their stomach is asking for with a food section on their website.

But it’s not the Wisconsin State Fair without Cream Puffs! This sweet, yummy pastry is pretty much the mascot of the fair. You can buy Cream Puffs at different locations throughout the fair, or buy packs of the yummy treats to take home with you.

Because there is so much happening at the fair, it’s important to highlight the deal days, concerts and special events of the fair. Here is a quick overview of what is happening each day at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Friday, August 4

It’s Jelly Belly Day!

John Mellencamp will be performing at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Multiple Animal judging events!

Saz’s Racing Pigs presented by the Milwaukee Admirals at the Racing Pig Area.

Sea Lion Splash at South Grandstand Avenue.

Deal of the Day: Celebrate Wisconsin Day (Two adult admission tickets for $12 when you show your out-of-state ID)

Saturday, August 5

It’s Sentry Day! Receive free food samples starting at 10 a.m.

Kip Moore will be performing at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage

There will be a Clydesdale Horse showing!

A rabbit showing, swine showing and a sheep showing will happen during the days as well.

Sunday, August 6

IT’S UW-MILWAUKEE DAY!

The Beach Boys with The Temptations will be performing at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Horse pulls all day long.

Monday, August 7

Deal of the Day: Kohl’s Family Value Day. Fairgoers will be eligible for discounted Fair admission from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Adult admission is only $5 and children 11 and younger are free!

For King and Country will be performing at 7:30 on the Main Stage

There will be a Donkey and Mule show at 8 a.m.

A Dog Demonstration will begin at 4 p.m.

There will also be Rabbit Hopping competitions throughout the day.

Tuesday, August 8

It’s Crazy Grazin’ Day! Find some of your favorite foods at reduced prices

Pentatonix with Us the Duo will be performing at 7:30 on the Main Stage.

Duelly Noted – Dueling Pianos will be performing at 4:30 and 6:30 at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater.

Junior animal showings throughout the day.

More Rabbit Hopping competitions at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9

It’s Meijer Day!

Deal of the Day: Save $4 on one adult gate admission ticket before 6 p.m. Just show your Meijer receipt at any admission entrance when you spend $30 or more at Wisconsin Meijer stores between July 1 and August 9, 2017.

I Love the ‘90’s will be happening at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage. Artists like Vanilla Ice and Young MC will be performing!

There will be Floral Demos all day at the Grand Champion Hall

Thursday, August 10

It’s Prairie Farm Days! Come enjoy free dairy samples while supplies last!

Rock the Mile will begin at 7:30 on the Main Stage. This musical event will feature lead singers from some of your favorite 80’s bands.

There will be a Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest at 11 a.m. at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater.

More Junior showings throughout the day.

Friday, August 11

year at the Wisconsin State Fair with cooking demonstrations and more! Sabrina Carpenter will be performing at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage!

The FFA Honors Band and Choir, along with Kids from Wisconsin will be performing throughout the day at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater.

Dog Sports will begin at 4 p.m.

There will be a Beer Making Demo at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Grand Champion Hall

Saturday, August 12

It’s Pick ‘n Save Day!

Patti LaBelle will be performing at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.

The Sheep Breed show will be happening during the day!

Sunday, August 13