Dear Obamas,

It’s almost January 20th meaning it’s almost the end of a historic presidency. After eight short years, it’s safe to say there will never be another presidential family like yours. With Barack in office and Michelle right alongside, you’ve both changed America for the better. Since 2008, 10 million jobs have been created according to factcheck.org. Your family gave us what America has needed for years and that’s hope. Hope that one day we’ll all be seen and treated as equals. The same hope that our grandparents thought they’d never see come true.

Your family has done something that seems to be unheard of, which is live a scandal-free presidency: “White House scandals over the years have become so common, they’re almost expected – given the size and scope of the executive branch, allegations of misconduct are bound to be part of an administration’s tenure,” said MSNBC contributor Steve Benenc. Everything has been blamed on your family, even things you couldn’t control. After the Bush presidency, it’s hard to rebuild and fix the damage that was done in those eight years, but you’ve all done your best. Never showing us a bad side, you’ve shown the world what it means to be a presidential family…a real family. Instead of looking up to people we could never be, you gave the youth a real role model. Yes, you stayed in the White House, but that didn’t stop you from coming to the hood. Those below the poverty line finally had someone in power who actually cared about their wellbeing. Other presidential families have done their share of connecting with the community, but not like you.

Not only did you give us the first black president, but you also gave us the best first lady. Michelle, you’re the perfect role model for any person. According to the whitehouse.gov, you’re a writer and lawyer, but even without those things you’re an amazing person. From the way you smile to the way you make everyone around you feel as if they truly know you, you never fall short of amazing. Barack and Michelle you are truly appreciated. Your greatness has even been passed on to your two daughters: Malia and Sasha. You’ve taught them to be respectful, intelligent and hardworking, but most importantly you’ve taught them to be their selves.

As you prepare to leave office, you should always remember you’ve changed so many lives. Obama Family, you’ve given the youth goals, realistic goals that they were told couldn’t be accomplished. You made education important again. You made being black something to be proud of. You’ve done too many things to be named, but none of those things will ever be forgotten. Your family has already gone down in history and in America’s heart.

To the Obama family, we thank you!

Sincerely,

Nyesha Stone