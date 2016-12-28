Full time student, half time adult: feelings towards adult allowances

Are you a full time student in college, but a halftime adult in life? This is true for all of the college students who don’t have to worry about paying bills because of their parents.

How many of you know someone who doesn’t work, but always seems to have money? Well, I know too many.

This is for those students who don’t know the struggle of being a working college student. You’ll never understand what it’s like to spend all day at school, go to an internship then go to work right after. You’ll never understand what it means to have $4 in your bank account, but you somehow have to find a way to pay your $100 phone bill.

This is not to make you feel less of an adult, but to show you what real life is after college without the help of parents.

Save your money! Save it all. There are so many students who can’t save a dollar because they can’t afford it. But you can! Do what we all want to do, but can’t.

Be a penny picker. Don’t be the broke college student when you don’t have to be.

You’re the lucky one if you haven’t realized it yet. Your parents understand the struggle of being a college student, so make sure you thank them for the next time you see them. Thank them for their support. Thank them for their kindness. And thank them for not letting you struggle.

Working college students aren’t asking for a handout, but a helping hand. Times are rough, but you’ll never know. Your parents did it the right way, the smart way, the good way.

This is for the college students who can choose what to spend their money on. Spend it wisely because you won’t always be in this predicament.

When’s the last time you thanked your parents? When was the last time you helped out someone else?

Don’t be selfish, be smart.

You’re in college and you should be having the time of your life and I hope you are. But it’s more than just about fun. It’s about working hard and getting prepared for the real world.

Are you ready?

Ready for the struggle of not knowing what’s going to happen next? Are you ready to let go of your parents’ hands? It’s hard to do so, but to reach full adulthood it must be done.

This is for college students who’ll never know what being broke feels like. So broke you can’t afford to feed yourself. So broke you’re ready to give up on school and life, but you just can’t.

This is for someone like you! To show you to be thankful for everything you have. Everything you have someone else is wishing for, so make sure you do one thing…. Thank your parents!

