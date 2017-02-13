It’s Just Not Meant to Be

The four letter word we all want to hear. The feeling we all want to feel. We see red. We see roses. There are those stupid fluffy bears out and about. Their brown eyes stare at you— they know that you are still single. They have been dating since high school. They were high school sweethearts. They met on Tinder, and they got married. Another Channing Tatum movie that reminds us of our dating history is out once more. We still haven’t had a boyfriend. We still have yet to have a New Year’s Eve kiss. Most of all we have no valentine.

We ask ourselves why our Facebook status still says single, and we definitely have our predictions as to why that is. Our body is too big. Our teeth aren’t straight. We don’t drink enough water. Our skin is as dry as the Sahara Desert. We don’t look strong. Our arms are puny. We are too nice. We’ve been friend zoned and boy does it feel great.

Why is that? Why do we still feel like we aren’t enough? My brain won’t turn off long enough for me to grasp positive thoughts. Life is good. Life is good. Life is good. Our soulmate is out there. He likes books. He appreciates John Mayer. He can’t live without coffee. He loves Red Hot Chili Peppers, and he despises Metallica. He lives in some city like Seattle, Washington. She laughs at all of your puns. She is fascinated with you, even when you say nothing. You never bore her. Whoever “he” or “she” might like us just the way we are.

We have so much love to give, and we feel like we have no one to give it to. You have all of this energy to use, and you don’t know where to put it. You feel like you have the worst luck with guys. You feel like that girl is into someone else. Everyone you have been interested in— the ones that made you feel like you wanted to jump up and down with excitement went with another pick. You wanted that one to recognize you. You wanted that one to be the one— the one that would gravitate towards you in a sea of people that you dream you could be like. Just you. You secretly want that mushy gushy kind of love but not too much of it. Allow yourself to dream.

You didn’t want to believe what others told you. Boys aren’t like the ones in movies. Chivalry is dead. True love doesn’t exist. Boys just cheat. She would never be into you.

Maybe I am just oblivious to reality. Maybe I am too much of a hopeless romantic. Maybe I am too philosophical. But all I really know is that we need to listen to what the universe is revealing. Signs present themselves, but we are too stuck in our ways to see what dots we are supposed to be aligning. Listen to your intuition. Be with who you want to be. Be single. Ask a guy out to coffee. Tell a girl that she is beautiful. This love is different— in this decade, in this society, in this generation. Love is not simple.

We have to come to terms with that. People are changing. The world is evolving. If you want love to be like the kind of love you see in movies— make it happen. We are too busy criticizing our bodies to see the truth. We spend too much time making excuses for the life that we live. It is what it is. No, it isn’t. Boys are just like that. No, they’re not. Girls are too complicated to understand. No, not all of them. There is this thing called destiny. Couldn’t tell you what yours will entail. But it will be beautiful.

Valentine’s Day isn’t like what it used to be. We aren’t in first grade anymore. We don’t hand out valentines to everyone in our classes and leave the biggest for that special someone. But, who says that we can’t take a risk on this day that we dread. Tell that guy two doors down that you’re into him. Buy yourself that 400 calorie cupcake on this annual holiday. You deserve more. Share some of your love— to yourself, to your friends, to that crush who you think doesn’t know you exist. As many say, “It’s just another day,” but I beg to differ.

Originally published on salvagetherest.wordpress.com