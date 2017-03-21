“Concerned Panther Fan” responds to Amanda Braun controvery

Last week, our sports editor Gabe received an anonymous letter from a Panther fan who expressed concern over UW-Milwaukee’s Athletic Director, Amanda Braun. Later in the week, Carl Muller, Chairman and CEO of Muller Communications, responded to the letter through the UWM Post.

This letter below is the response back to Muller from the “Concerned Panther Fan.”

Hi Gabe,

Thanks for sharing. Here is my response:

First, assuming that I am a male is sexist. Females have opinions and are interested in sports as well, so assuming that I’m a male is offensive.

I choose not to disclose my identity for personal reasons. In addition, I’m just providing factual evidence that the media hasn’t reported on, not opinions. My goal in sending this letter to media outlets was to get them to look into the facts, not highlight my personal opinions.

I agree with you on your points, but I did not advocate for the men to play in a tournament last year at the time. However, with nearly the exact same metrics as the women’s team this year, I found it extremely unfair for the women to be allowed to play this year while the men were not allowed to play. Either you let them both play or neither plays.

There were four very clear quotes from Mrs. Bruan last year that indicate to me that the women’s team this year should not be playing in the postseason:

1. “Middle of the pack, that is not the standard for Milwaukee athletics — not for any of our programs. We’re not going to invest money just to say we played more games.”

2. “Fifth place, again, doesn’t really merit…rewarding a postseason.”

3. “We don’t talk about the CBI and the CIT very much. I mean that’s part of this is um you know we aspire to higher than that.”

4. “They may call it postseason and that may get some people excited. I played basketball in college (Siena) and that wouldn’t have been interesting for me.”

Thank you,

Concerned Panther Fan

Photo Credit: Fox 6 Milwaukee