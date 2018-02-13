Green Bay Trounces Panthers

The nationally ranked Green Bay Phoenix trounced the Milwaukee Panthers 65-36 Saturday afternoon from the Klotsche Center.

Green Bay embarked on a double-digit lead with hot shooting in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Phoenix finished with 10 made threes on 21 attempts to storm ahead as it was close midway through the second quarter.

Allie LeClaire led the Phoenix with 16 points and Jessica Lindstrom added 13 points.

Brandi Bisping had a career-high seven points for the Panthers. Steph Kostowicz made her return to the court after a two-week absence from injury, and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two blocks.

The Panthers only managed to shoot 11-40 from the field and 4-20 from the three-point line against the top-ranked defense in the nation.

The Panthers return to the court in hopes to return to their winning ways. They’ll have to do it on their three game road trip beginning Thursday at Youngstown State.