Hot-shooting Wright State blows past Milwaukee, 69-51

When a team shoots 50 percent from the floor, it can be pretty difficult for an opponent to win — and that is exactly what happened to the Milwaukee women’s basketball team against Wright State.

The game was even throughout the first period, but at the halfway point of the second quarter, the Raiders were able to move ahead with full steam. Symone Simmons connected on a deep-two and then a 3-pointer on the next possession, providing Wright State with a nine-point edge. At the half, the Raiders held onto a 36-23 lead.

The Panthers were able to trim into the lead out of the intermission break, ignited by a Bailey Farley 3-pointer to begin the action. Alexis Lindstrom netted a pair of threes to cut the Raiders lead to just six. Sierra Ford-Washington then forced a steal and Farley put in a layup, making it just a four point game at 38-34.

Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz discussed how the team implemented her message from the break.

“I challenged them in the locker room,” Rechlicz said. “We came out with a different sense of fire and a different sense of energy. I thought our defense was much sharper, we talked more and we moved the ball.”

However, the sharpshooting from the Raiders was enough to doom Milwaukee. In the fourth quarter alone, Wright State went 57 percent from the floor. Compared to the Raiders’ 50 percent, the Panthers shot just 37 percent.

Wright State also went 7-of-8 from the free throw line and out-rebounded Milwaukee 41-32.

The Panthers will get a chance to rebound in conference play on New Year’s Eve in a matinee matchup against Northern Kentucky. Tip is set for 2 p.m. at the Klotsche Center.