The intramural sports program is not as popular at UWM as it is at some schools, but it should be. Here are seven reasons that UWM students should participate in intramurals:

It’s a great way to make friends. If you’re an incoming freshman, grab some people from your floor to play with you and it will be a great way to get to know them better. If you’re a super senior, grab some of your best friends and you’re sure to make some new ones along the way. It isn’t a huge time commitment. If you like sports, club teams might seem like fun to you. However, club teams are a huge commitment and time is literally money when it comes to college. Intramurals are usually played once a week and you get multiple options for days and times that your team would play each week. It keeps you active. Everyone knows weight gain is an issue and a fear for many college students. Signing up for intramurals gets you active at least once a week, depending on how many sports you sign up for at once. Most intramural games are played at the Klotsche, so since you’re already there for your game you’ll feel motivated to head over to the weight room after. There are tons of options Students can sign up in the fall and the spring; the different deadlines to sign up for each league are posted on the UREC website. The sports offered include basketball, volleyball, flag football, indoor soccer, racquetball, flag football and more! Amongst these sports, they are broken up even further by having leagues for women, men and co-ed leagues. Occasionally, one-day tournaments are offered of certain sports, such as sand volleyball or 3-on-3 basketball. The program is improving. Intramural Sports at UWM is taking some steps to improve their program. For example, in the past, there was a “captain’s meeting” for every team in every league. One person from each team needed to be present at this in-person meeting or the team was not allowed to participate at all. Now, they are offering a much better, more convenient, online quiz alternative. Employment opportunities. Along with opportunities to stay active and have fun with your friends, you could also get a job keeping score or being a referee to earn some extra money. Free t-shirts and fame. Every team that wins gets free t-shirts for the whole team and a team picture posted at the entrance of the gym for everyone to see until their title is taken.

If you are interested in signing up for intramurals for the 2017 fall semester, there is still plenty of time. Check out the UREC website for signup deadlines and leagues that will be offered for the fall semester at http://uwm.edu/urec/imsports/sports/.