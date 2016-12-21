LeBron James leads Cavs past Bucks in OT, 114-108

Despite a resounding exhibition of resilience, the Bucks’ effort came up just short Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers escaped with a 114-108 overtime victory.

LeBron James was his normal self, putting up a game-high 34 points, including a few tremendous 3-pointers from 35 feet beyond the arc, one of which proved to be the dagger.

It was a slow start for Milwaukee, who at one point fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter. They remained behind by double digits for the majority of the opening period but were able to pull within eight come the beginning of the second.

The Cavaliers responded by quickly jumping back in front by 18 points, their biggest lead of the game. However, yet again, the Bucks chipped away. A run by Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo brought Milwaukee within striking distance of creating a single-digit Cavs lead and that was accomplished when Parker scored a layup at the 4:00 mark. The half ended with Milwaukee down just four.

The third quarter would see Milwaukee claim the lead, something they had not had since the opening minutes of the game. But yet again, the Bucks were unable to hold it for long, as Cleveland quickly regained control. Multiple Bucks kept finding open shots from the perimeter, but they just were not falling. At one point, Milwaukee was just 4-of-2o from deep.

It appeared as if things were done and dusted in the fourth quarter, as Cleveland held onto a 100-93 lead. But like so many times before, the Bucks were not done. A 4-foot jump shot from Moose followed by a Tony Snell 3-pointer clipped the Cavs’ lead to just two points.

Cleveland then took a timeout with 27 seconds remaining. Out of the break, James missed on a jump shot, which was followed by an unsuccessful Channing Frye put-back, leaving Milwaukee a chance to tie the game.

The Bucks decided to give the ball to Jabari Parker, who drove to the iron and put in a layup, knotting things up at 100 apiece. However, 15 seconds still remained, providing Cleveland a game-winning opportunity. Kyrie Irving pulled up from the 3-point line on the left wing, but was unable to have his shot drop and the game went to overtime.

The extra action began with the two teams trading four points each. At one point, the Bucks held a three point lead. However, LeBron James had something to say about that. Down by 108-107 with 24 seconds left, James pulled up from 33 feet away and buried a massive 3-point shot that gave Cleveland a two-point lead. It was a lead the Cavs would not relinquish.

“I saw my man,” said James. “He went under on the hand off. It’s something I practice before the game. It’s something I do on practice days. I was shooting the ball extremely well tonight from the perimeter, so I trusted it. [I] trusted what I’ve been doing, the work I’ve been putting into it and knocked it down.”

For Milwaukee, Jabari Parker led with 30 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo mixed in a quiet 25 points. He was only 5-of-13 from the floor, but was able to knock down 13 free throws.

For Cleveland, James led with 34 points and Kyrie Irving poured in 28.

The Bucks fly to Cleveland for a matchup tomorrow night against the Cavaliers. They will then have yet another back-t0-back, their fourth of the month, against the Washington Wizards starting on Friday, Dec. 23.