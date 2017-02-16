Milwaukee Basketball in the midst of Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week is the buzz all around the UW-Milwaukee campus this week. There are billboards hanging and flyers being handed out, as the Milwaukee basketball teams get set to face-off against in-state rivals, the Green Bay Phoenix.

Both the men’s and women’s team will take on Green Bay in back-to-back games at home, with the women’s game kicking off Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and the men’s game on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a 1 p.m. start time.

The women’s team have an opportunity to redeem themselves after a tough loss to the in-state rivals earlier this season. Milwaukee took a blowout on the road to Green Bay, 89-47. The loss to Green Bay in last year’s Horizon League Championship looms over the in-state matchup as well.

This game is a part of the final stretch before the new Horizon League Championship begins. The Panthers have had a successful season this year, holding down a 17-8 overall record. There is a ton of support surrounding the women’s team to win against their tough opponents.

The men’s team have had impressive showcases against Green Bay this season, losing only by six in their last match-up, which was a live broadcast on Time Warner Cable. The Panthers look to close out a building season under new Head Coach, LaVall Jordan, with a win over Green Bay.

Free food and t-shirts will be given to students at both games. We can’t wait to see you there, Panther fans.