Milwaukee set to begin Horizon Tournament play

The Milwaukee baseball team will be making the trek down to Chicago as they take on Northern Kentucky at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The 2017 Horizon League tournament will be played from tomorrow, May 24, through Saturday, May 27. UIC plays as both the host and the No. 1 seed in the action.

The tournament acts as a double-elimination format. The first couple games, one of which the Panthers are playing in, are single-elimination (No. 4 seed Valparaiso vs. No. 5 seed Oakland and No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Milwaukee). The lowest remaining seed from the opening round will take on the top-seeded Flames. The highest remaining team will battle No. 2 seed Wright State.

Fans can follow the action at www.horizonleague.com by clicking the Championship Central page. Included will be statistics (including games in progress), along with complete game summaries and box scores. All tournament games will be televised on ESPN3.